Sarah Hyland Says This Love Island Couple Inspires Her to "Spice Up the Bedroom"

If there's one thing the Love Island USA contestants know how to do, it's have a good time.
So, when it comes to the main lesson host Sarah Hyland said she'll take away from this season's couples, it's to always be silly with your partner, just like Islanders Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray.
"I have learned from the couples in the villa, specifically Deb and Jesse, that I need to play patty cake in bed with Wells [Adams] more often," she joked in an exclusive interview with E! News. "That's what I have learned."
Deb and Jesse—who came in third place on the show's Aug. 28 season four finale—quickly established themselves as one of the funniest couples in the villa after once spending their alone time playing the classic children's game.
"We've never done it, and I think it's something that we should experiment with," newlywed Sarah said, adding that doing so could "spice up the bedroom a little bit after getting married. 'Patty cake, baker's man,' is that how it goes?"
But when it comes to the words of wisdom Sarah would give this season's other couples—which includes winners Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi and runners-up Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell—her advice is much more sentimental.
"Who you are as an individual also speaks for the two of you," the actress told E! News. "You are Zeta and Timmy, but then together, you're this super being. And I think that's really important to be able to come into those moments and be vulnerable with each other, to be able to build this strong, united front, because then you'll really be able to handle anything."
Sarah went on to admit that hosting the Peacock series has been "so much fun," but her favorite part was ultimately watching the Islanders "not only grow within their relationships but as people, as well."
As for her one complaint about the gig? "I miss them when I'm gone."
Find out what Sarah said were her favorite moments this season in the full interview above. All episodes of Love Island USA season four are streaming now on Peacock.
