Jesse Lee Soffer Leaving Chicago P.D. After 10 Seasons

Chicago is losing one of its finest.

Jesse Lee Soffer took to Twitter on Aug. 30 to confirm he's exiting Chicago P.D. and that the upcoming 10th season of the long-running NBC series will be his last. "Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am," he tweeted. "You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all."

The 38-year-old shared a similar sentiment in a statement provided to Variety on Aug. 29. "I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew," the statement read. "To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

Soffer has starred on the police procedural—which is a part of Wolf's "One Chicago" franchise, along with Chicago Fire and Chicago Med—since its inception. The show premiered in in 2014, but Soffer actually made his debut as Det. Halstead in the season two premiere of Chicago Fire in 2013.