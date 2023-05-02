Met Gala 2023: Pregnant Serena Williams Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Alexis Ohanian

Watch : See Our Favorite Celebrity Couples Shut Down The Met Gala

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are welcoming a new member to their team.

The pair—who are parents to 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.—are expecting their second baby together. Serena, dressed in Gucci, debuted her bump on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala May 1. As she captioned a shot of her, Alexis and her growing belling, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala." (See every can't-miss moment here.)

In an essay for Vogue published in early August, the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced she would be "evolving away" from tennis, with her focus shifting to expanding her family.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child," Serena, who gave birth to Olympia in September 2017, shared. "And we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

But the life-changing decision was not one Serena took lightly, of course.