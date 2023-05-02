Met Gala 2023: Pregnant Serena Williams Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 With Alexis Ohanian

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian! The pair, who are parents to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., announced they expecting their second baby together at the 2023 Met Gala.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are welcoming a new member to their team.

The pair—who are parents to 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.—are expecting their second baby together. Serena, dressed in Gucci, debuted her bump on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala May 1. As she captioned a shot of her, Alexis and her growing belling, "Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala." (See every can't-miss moment here.)

In an essay for Vogue published in early August, the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced she would be "evolving away" from tennis, with her focus shifting to expanding her family.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child," Serena, who gave birth to Olympia in September 2017, shared. "And we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out."

But the life-changing decision was not one Serena took lightly, of course.

"Don't get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia," Serena added. "I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital—although things got super complicated on the other side

She continued, "And I almost did do the impossible: A lot of people don't realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Earlier this year, the award-winning athlete—who has been open about the complications of her delivery—recalled her experience in a personal essay for Elle. Hours after undergoing a C-section, she experienced an embolism and a hematoma, which led the athlete to undergo numerous surgeries.

In the midst of her recovery, Serena noted that the bond built with her daughter helped pull her through.

Instagram

"Despite my body's wreckage—and the fact that I couldn't get in much breastfeeding—connecting with Olympia at long last was amazing," she shared. "It was both the reward and the validation for all I'd been through. I went from not being able to really imagine her in the womb to us being completely inseparable. I still feel like I have to be around her for every day of her life, as much as possible."

Nearly five years later, Olympia might rank among the most excited about her family getting bigger. As Serena shared in Vogue, when the 4-year-old was asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, her response was simple: "I want to be a big sister."

John Shearer/WireImage

