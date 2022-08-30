Jennifer Lawrence Shares Her Reaction to BFF Amy Schumer’s Public Liposuction Revelation

Amy Schumer still shocks her BFF Jennifer Lawrence with how much of an open book she is.
The Don't Look Up actress, 32, shared that she thought Amy would have kept the news about her getting liposuction under wraps from the public.
"When she got liposuction, I just assumed that would be a secret," she shared in an interview with the New Yorker published Aug. 29. "And then, it wasn't! It's a part of her—I hate using this word—relatability."
Jennifer admitted that she can see the positives to being real with the public, adding, "In some ways, it's benefitted her. Look at her obviously successful career."
Amy, on the other hand, said that she doesn't know why she doesn't have any boundaries, adding, "I just don't."
In March, the Life & Beth actress, 41, got candid about her liposuction procedure. "I never thought I was gonna do anything like that," she said on the March 3 episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast. "Like, when I would hear liposuction, I was just like, 'That's so crazy to me.' And I would say, 'I'm not ever going to do anything.'"
Amy said that the 2019 C-section delivery of her son Gene—who she shares with husband Chris Fischer—and her endometriosis influenced her decision to go under the knife again.
"Cut to turning 40, after having a C-section and being like, 'Hi! I can't feel my FUPA anymore!' Like, and it just is out there and endometriosis," she continued. "And my endometriosis surgery, I was like, I healed well. So, I was like, 'Can I get lipo?' And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good."
The comedian said she wanted to be honest about her surgery. "And I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, 'She looks thinner' and whatever it's because I had a surgery," Amy explained. "It's too hard, and I just wanna be real about it."