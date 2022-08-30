Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Ace Their Twinning Style at U.S. Open

Watch : Beyonce Narrates Commercial Honoring Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. served up a sweet mother-daughter moment at the U.S. Open on Aug. 29.

The tennis star, 40, arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York in a black, embellished bodice and tutu skirt by Nike, with the brand noting the sparkles were "inspired by the night sky above center court." The outfit also originally contained six layers to represent her six U.S. Open singles titles, but as Serena told Gayle King in a post-match interview, she "took four out because it was too heavy."

Olympia twinned with her mom in a matching ensemble as she cheered from the stands along with Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian, sister Isha Price and mother Oracene Price. The 4-year-old also wore braids with white beads, just as Serena did when she first won the U.S. Open in 1999.

"It was either her wear beads or me," Serena told reporters during a post-match interview. "I wanted to do it, but I just didn't have the time. She asks to wear beads a lot. It actually wasn't my idea, but I was so happy when she had them on. It's perfect on her."