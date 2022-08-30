Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Ace Their Twinning Style at U.S. Open

Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. served up a sweet mother-daughter moment at the U.S. Open on Aug. 29.
The tennis star, 40, arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York in a black, embellished bodice and tutu skirt by Nike, with the brand noting the sparkles were "inspired by the night sky above center court." The outfit also originally contained six layers to represent her six U.S. Open singles titles, but as Serena told Gayle King in a post-match interview, she "took four out because it was too heavy."
Olympia twinned with her mom in a matching ensemble as she cheered from the stands along with Serena's husband Alexis Ohanian, sister Isha Price and mother Oracene Price. The 4-year-old also wore braids with white beads, just as Serena did when she first won the U.S. Open in 1999.
"It was either her wear beads or me," Serena told reporters during a post-match interview. "I wanted to do it, but I just didn't have the time. She asks to wear beads a lot. It actually wasn't my idea, but I was so happy when she had them on. It's perfect on her."
Serena also kept her little one close with her sneakers, rocking a pair of shoes from Nike and her brand Serena Williams Jewelry that featured 1.5-carat, solid gold deubrés that spelled out "mama" and "queen."
Olympia rooted for Serena—even snapping a few photos with her disposable camera—as the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion faced off against Danka Kovinić and won the first round of the tournament.
After the match, there was a tribute to Serena, her career and her legacy. The athlete announced her retirement from tennis—or as she put it "evolution" away from the sport—in an essay for Vogue earlier this month, noting she wants to focus on her venture capital firm Serena Ventures and grow her family.
So what does Olympia think about her stepping away from tennis? "Olympia doesn't like when I play tennis," Serena told TIME magazine in a new interview, noting the child replied with a fist-pumping "Yes!" The athlete then added, "That kind of makes me sad. And brings anxiety to my heart. It's hard to completely commit when your flesh and blood is saying, Aw."
