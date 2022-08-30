This Organizer for Large Purses Has 16,900+ Five-Star Reviews on Amazon & It’s on Sale for $13

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As much as we love our large carryall bags, we don't love how much of a struggle it can be to find a pen, lip balm or your keys when you need it. Things just tend to get lost when you pack all the essentials and (a lot) more into your large everyday purse. If you have the same daily struggle as we do, we found a bag organizer on Amazon you're sure to love. It has over 16,900 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers call it "life changing."

The ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert comes in six sizes including mini, medium, large and extra large. Each organizer features 13 pockets, so you have plenty of compartments to keep your things nice and organized. It also comes with a detachable wallet pocket and an extra long key chain to help you find your keys easily. Plus, there's a wise variety of colors to choose from. You can get an organizer that fits the look of your bag perfectly.

To learn more and to see why so many Amazon shoppers rate this highly, check out the below.