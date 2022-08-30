The Truth About Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status After Their Vacation

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make co-parenting look like a tropical vacation.
On Aug. 28, Irina shared a glimpse into their life as co-parents by posting a carousel of images from a recent beach vacation they took with their daughter Lea. One of the photos featured both Irina and Bradley posing together on the sand. The supermodel paired the post with a red heart emoji, leading many fans to speculate that she and the A Star Is Born actor—who split in 2019—were back on.
So, where do they stand now? Despite the pair's recent trip, a source exclusively tells E! News that Bradley and Irina aren't back together.
"They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter," the source said. "They do things as a family and it's going well."
Though the duo are no longer romantically involved, they have maintained a friendly relationship as co-parents for some time. Back in March 2020, nine months after news broke that the pair had called it quits, a separate source told E! News that Irina and Bradley "communicate a lot and are good friends."
"They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her," the second source noted. "They also come together as a family and do things when they can."
As for where their love lives have taken them since their split, Irina was last linked to Kanye West in June. However, their romance fizzled out in August before it grew into anything serious. On Bradley's end, multiple outlets reported in July that Bradley is dating Huma Abedin.
E! News has reached out to their reps and hasn't received a comment.