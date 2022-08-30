The Truth About Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Status After Their Vacation

Watch : Bradley Cooper DATING Huma Abedin Thanks to Anna Wintour?

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk make co-parenting look like a tropical vacation.

On Aug. 28, Irina shared a glimpse into their life as co-parents by posting a carousel of images from a recent beach vacation they took with their daughter Lea. One of the photos featured both Irina and Bradley posing together on the sand. The supermodel paired the post with a red heart emoji, leading many fans to speculate that she and the A Star Is Born actor—who split in 2019—were back on.

So, where do they stand now? Despite the pair's recent trip, a source exclusively tells E! News that Bradley and Irina aren't back together.

"They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter," the source said. "They do things as a family and it's going well."

Though the duo are no longer romantically involved, they have maintained a friendly relationship as co-parents for some time. Back in March 2020, nine months after news broke that the pair had called it quits, a separate source told E! News that Irina and Bradley "communicate a lot and are good friends."