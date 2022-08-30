Former USF Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Dead at 27

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The basketball world has lost a former college athlete.

Former point guard for the University of South Florida women's basketball team Neena Pacholke died on Aug. 27, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke shared on Instagram. The 27-year-old had worked as a morning anchor at News 9 in Wisconsin.

"I don't have the words," Kaitlynn wrote on Aug. 29. "How does anyone ever find the words for the worst day of their life?"

Kaitlynn continued, "On Saturday, August 27th my world came crashing down in a way I never imagined possible. My baby sister is gone. My 27 year long best friend."

The Wausau Police Department and Marathon County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating her death, Captain Ben Graham of Wausau Police Department tells E! News.