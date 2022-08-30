Dive Deeper Into the NXIVM Cult Controversy With The Vow Part Two’s Official First Look

Watch : NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

Keith Raniere's trial is just the tip of the iceberg.

The downfall of the NXIVM cult, which Raniere co-founded, is further examined in The Vow Part Two, premiering Oct. 17 on HBO.

The first season of The Vow, which premiered in August 2020, told the story of the criminal underbelly of NXIVM, billed as a self-improvement group to its members, which ended with Raniere being convicted of crimes including racketeering, sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, identity theft and production and possession of child pornography. He didn't testify in the case and he pled not guilty.

In October 2020, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison.

"Set against the backdrop of the federal trial of The United States against Keith Raniere, The Vow Part Two offers an exclusive view into Raniere's innermost circle," according to HBO, "including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman. It follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group's founders, supporters and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light."