How Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Were in Perfect Harmony at Don’t Worry Darling Premiere

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Address "Toxic Negativity" Amid Romance

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are bringing their best to the cinema.

The couple made a showstopping appearance at Don't Worry Darling's Venice Film Festival premiere on Sept. 5.

And the lovebirds looked golden—quite literally—as Olivia stunned in a bright yellow custom Gucci gown that featured a plunging neckline, diamond fringe details and a cape with a ruffled floor-length train.

Of course, Harry brought his own flair to the event, wearing a Gucci navy double-breasted suit with a baby blue button-down that entailed a sharp, elongated collar. Their choice to both wear designs from the fashion powerhouse proved just how in sync they were, even if they arrived separately.

In fact, the couple didn't walk the red carpet together. But they did, however, pose for a group shot with actress Sydney Chandler sandwiched between them. The pair did the same thing on Sept. 4 during a press conference, as they stood at opposite ends of the other cast members.