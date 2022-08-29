How Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Are Weighing in Amid Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Feud

The husbands have entered the chat.
Jason Aldean and Ryan Hurd are showing support for their respective wives Brittany Aldean and Maren Morris after the women shared a tense social media exchange over comments Brittany made about gender identity.
Last week, Brittany wrote that she was glad her parents didn't "change" her gender during her "tomboy phase" growing up. Maren seemingly criticized her view and tweeted about "Insurrection Barbie," without explicitly naming Brittany.
On Aug. 27, Ryan backed Maren by tweeting, "Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn't something that is brave at all. And I'm proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with."
He added in a separate tweet, "Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over, as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we're pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2 year old we love, we're f--king fine, and I promise she isn't going to shut up now."
Ryan then reiterated how he was standing by Maren later in his Twitter thread, writing, "And on another note, I always support and love Maren, I know I'm sparse in the internet but I am proud of her and always will be. For everything she stands for, I do too."
As for Jason, he made it clear that he loves his wife of seven years by commenting on one of her recent Instagram photos. On Aug. 27, Brittany posted a snap of herself with the caption, "I love y'all, that's all." He wrote back and called her "MY Barbie!!"
For a refresher, the drama all started on Aug. 23, when Brittany shared a makeup video and wrote, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."
Just a few days later, country singer Cassadee Pope took to her Instagram Story and Twitter, and without directly naming Brittany, seemingly referred to the video. "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging," she wrote on Aug. 26. "But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice."
Maren then chimed in, tweeting under Cassadee's post, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie." Following Cassadee and Maren's comments, Brittany doubled down on her stance, with several others, including Mickey Guyton and conservative media personality Candace Owens, weighing in.
E! News has reached out to Maren and Brittany's reps for comment and has not heard back.