Kim Kardashian Gives Herself A New Nickname Inspired by Her Pink Camo Outfit

Come on Barbie, let's go party.
Kim Kardashian showed off her latest style slay inspired by another iconic fashionista. In a selfie video posted Aug. 29, the 41-year-old posed up a storm wearing a one-shoulder, pink camo-print mini-dress by Balenciaga.
Still rocking her platinum blonde locks she debuted at the 2022 Met Gala, the Kardashians star pinned up her hair into a bombshell up-do and held on to a designer mini-handbag.
She captioned the clip, "Balenci Barbie," with pink heart emojis.
Kim's cute camo moment is just her latest sizzling social media serve. Just two weeks earlier, the SKIMS founder nearly broke the Internet when she shared images from a steamy photoshoot taken at the gym. In the sexy snaps, Kim can be seen wearing a nude-colored string bikini teamed with thigh-high hunter-camo print boots from her ex Kanye West's Yeezy collection.
She cheekily captioned the pics, "I do my own heavy lifting." See the pics here.
Kim's flurry of posts come hot-on-the-heels of her breakup with boyfriend Pete Davidson. On Aug. 1, E! News broke the news that the couple called it quits after nine months of dating and decided to just be friends, according to sources close to the two.
The insiders share that while the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Now that nearly a month has gone by, this Balenci Barbie may be ready to find her next Ken. An insider exclusively told E! News that Kim is open to the idea of dating again, while a second source confirmed that the mom-of-four "has plenty of options," adding that "all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up."
"Kim's expressed she's ready to date but it has to be the right person who understands her life," the second source continued. "She isn't compromising her freedom right now."