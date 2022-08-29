Kim Kardashian Gives Herself A New Nickname Inspired by Her Pink Camo Outfit

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Good & QUESTIONABLE Fashion Moments

Come on Barbie, let's go party.

Kim Kardashian showed off her latest style slay inspired by another iconic fashionista. In a selfie video posted Aug. 29, the 41-year-old posed up a storm wearing a one-shoulder, pink camo-print mini-dress by Balenciaga.

Still rocking her platinum blonde locks she debuted at the 2022 Met Gala, the Kardashians star pinned up her hair into a bombshell up-do and held on to a designer mini-handbag.

She captioned the clip, "Balenci Barbie," with pink heart emojis.

Kim's cute camo moment is just her latest sizzling social media serve. Just two weeks earlier, the SKIMS founder nearly broke the Internet when she shared images from a steamy photoshoot taken at the gym. In the sexy snaps, Kim can be seen wearing a nude-colored string bikini teamed with thigh-high hunter-camo print boots from her ex Kanye West's Yeezy collection.

She cheekily captioned the pics, "I do my own heavy lifting." See the pics here.