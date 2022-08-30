Love Island USA Star Mackenzie Dipman Shares Her Beauty Secrets Including a $9 Foundation

We interviewed Mackenzie Dipman because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Fans fell in love with Mackenzie Dipman when she was on Love Island USA Season 2. When Mackenzie returned to the villa for Season 4, she had a new hairstyle and she was ready for a fresh start. Even so, she didn't completely leave her first season behind. After all, she did have a leg up, knowing what to pack for her second appearance on the show.
In an exclusive E! interview, she shared her foolproof process for a flawless faux tan, her favorite hair products to combat the heat, and her affordable makeup picks, including a $9 foundation with 14,500+ 5-star reviews.
Mackenzie's beauty secrets are affordable, practical, and genuine. Whether you have reality TV aspirations or not, these are the recommendations you need to feel your best, especially in the summer months.
Mackenzie Dipman's Self-Tanning Routine
E!: What self-tanning products do you recommend to get a natural-looking summer glow?
MD: I definitely have gone through a lot of phases with tanning. Now, I try to keep it pretty simple, but my routine does have three components to it, which is all about maintaining. I use Vaseline cocoa butter lotion mixed with the Tan-Luxe The Butter, and then I put a drop of Tanologist Drops in medium or dark. I typically only put the dark on my legs and my arms because that can get splotchy with my complexion.
E!: Do you have any additional tips for maintaining or applying the products?
MD: I keep up with that routine and then if I start to notice it coming off, it's usually around my chest area first. I will just exfoliate and then start over with that same three-part routine and let it develop overnight.
Make sure you thoroughly wash your hands as you apply so your hands don't turn orange. If I want to get color on my hands, I will just mix a little bit of the Tan-Luxe Butter with the Vaseline lotion and put a thin coat on my hands. The hands are a tough part to tan, especially because I have pink undertones.
TAN-LUXE THE BUTTER Illuminating Tanning Butter
This is a quick-drying gradual tanning lotion that is formulated with hydrating ingredients. It has 16.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Tanologist Face and Body Drops Illuminating Self Tan Drops
These self-tanning drops can be mixed in with your favorite lotions that you already use to add a bronze glow. These drops come in light, medium, dark, and extra dark.
This product has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they're so easy to use. If you want to intensify your tan, you can add more drops, or if you want a more subtle bronze, you can use less.
Mackenzie Dipman's Top Beauty Tip
Johnson's Baby Oil, Mineral Oil Enriched with Shea & Cocoa Butter to Prevent Moisture Loss
"I would say my biggest beauty secret is that I shave with baby oil. Every time I get in the shower, I use baby oil. It started when I was younger because I was getting so irritated by shaving creams because my skin's extremely sensitive. It works so well. And then my friend Sher [Suarez], who was on Season 2, uses baby oil as well and we found one on Amazon that is that is super popular with shea. That's a nice added benefit of moisture. I just use a light layer in the shower if I'm rinsing and if I'm shaving, I will use a little more. I don't get razor burn at all anymore."
This oil has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mackenzie Dipman's Long-Lasting Makeup Picks
Maybelline New York Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation Makeup
"I recently switched to the Maybelline 30-Hour Super Stay Foundation. My skin texture has really changed and the Maybelline Super Stay has been really good for it. I mix different colors together because I don't really feel like there's a true color that works for me."
This foundation comes in a wide variety of shades and it has 14,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
L'Oréal Paris Makeup Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream
"I recommend the L'Oreal B.B. Magic Skin Beautifier, which is great for anti-redness. It's the green one. It can be hard to find, so stock up if you can. I highly recommend it if you're like me and your face always looks really flushed and red without makeup, this is great just to neutralize even on those no makeup days. I get it off of Amazon because I feel like it sells out quickly in stores."
This product has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. 16HR Camo Concealer, Full Coverage & Highly Pigmented, Matte Finish
"I get a lot of my face makeup from drugstore brands because it's so much more convenient to just run out and get a replacement if you run out or if you forget to pack something. I wear e.l.f. concealer."
This concealer has 19,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara
"I don't actually wear a ton of mascara, but I love Benefit's Roller Lash though. I swear by that. It just worked really well for my lashes personally. I thought I was gonna wear fake lashes the whole time I was there, but once I was in the villa I didn't actually want to do that work. That's an added benefit of having bangs, you don't have to do as much with your eye makeup. It's more minimal. It's the lazy girl hairstyle sometimes."
This product has 196.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 6,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Lengthening Wisps
"When I do false lashes now, I am loving those Kiss temporary lash extensions. They're a bit of a natural'ish boost. They're like individual lashes. You put them on with a bond sealer and they go underneath your lash instead of on top. They last a little bit better. I love when it looks natural because I have really watery eyes."
These lashes have 6,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mackenzie Dipman's Hair Product Picks
Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Conditioner
"Drybar's purple conditioner is great for blonde hair. I use it every few washes to revitalize my color."
This conditioner has 8.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Finishing Spray
"I love the Triple Sec Spray to help with teasing. I would take the roller out and I'd spray Triple Sec before teasing a bit."
This texturizing spray has 37K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
Drybar The Sheriff Medium Hold Hairspray
"At night, I'd switch to the medium hold hairspray from Drybar."
This spray has 2.5K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Afanso Jumbo Size Hair Rollers- Set of 24
"Truthfully, I'm still learning how to use rollers properly. I use them every morning when I wake up with my bangs. I do put that roller in for my bangs because oftentimes. I'll just have my hair up in a claw clip and all use the time to do other things. So, I usually do it on just dry hair, but I'll do it sometimes if I'm blowing my hair dry, but I try to go a few days in between washes if I can. I have naturally pretty straight hair. I've really just leaned into that and realize that it's better for me to focus on things like volume."
This set has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Drybar Southern Belle Volume-Boosting Mousse
"I love the Southern Belle Mousse from Drybar. I'll use that. It's great for my roots. If you're working with straight hair, you need to focus on volume, otherwise it just looks really flat."
This mousse has 11.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Mackenzie Dipman's Nail Product Picks
KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure
"I am a massive fan of press-on nails. Some girls get their nails done beforehand, and they're just cool letting them grow out during filming. I love to have fresh nails. I think the Kiss nails are great. Their products are really reliable and I like taking the time to shape them with a nail file to get that perfect fit. I think that's the trick to making sure you're happy with press-on nails, filing them."
There are many colors and designs to choose from. These press-on nails have 11,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mackenzie Dipman's Skincare Picks
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer - Shea Moisture Cream for Daily Skincare
"I love this. It's part-lotion, part-primer. I stand by that recommendation."
This face cream has 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mackenzie Dipman Style and Beauty Q&A
E!: I can't imagine packing to go into the villa. You guys do so many activities every day with different looks. How do you prepare for that?
MD: I would say the biggest thing that played into it was understanding that things are very unpredictable in the villa and you're not necessarily going to have a ton of notice before something happens. I learned to just streamline my routine. You don't know how long you have to get ready. It can very. That was probably the biggest thing I took in this time around, to keep it simple.
E!: Were there any differences this time around with the products you used or how you went through your routine?
MD: That was definitely an advantage to filming this time around. We filmed Season 2 in Las Vegas and it was just so so so hot. It was really hard to keep makeup or self-tanner on because you're sweating all the time. The climate this time was definitely a lot better for maintaining your look. So, I have to say I did have a little bit of help from the weather.
E!: If you had a switch closets with anybody from the show, who would it be?
MD: I would say Deb [Chubb]. Deb and I got so close there and we shared clothes a lot. I bought a pair of white pants to the villa and they look so much better on Deb, so I left them for her. It's like they were meant for her. She looks amazing in them. We swapped clothes a lot during the season. She wore my outfit to the Hideaway because I knew I had no reason to wear that this season.
E!: I love how you use so many affordable products. Is that emphasis on budget-friendly picks intentional or do those just happen to be the products that work for your routine?
MD: You've got to figure out what works best for you. For so many years, I've been hearing about expensive products you "have to use" and sometimes they just don't work for me. Everyone's skin I different. I've done professional photo shoots and makeup artists have been surprised by the expensive makeup just not sitting well on my skin. It just happens that the drugstore foundation works best for me.
While you're shopping, check out our roundup of the standout looks from Love Island Season 4.
Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)