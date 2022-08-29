House of the Dragon Opening Credits Will Feel Familiar to Game of Thrones Fans

Game of Thrones fans might have heard a familiar song during Aug. 28's episode of House of the Dragon.
The opening credits song, which made its debut during the series' second episode, takes its signature cello tune from the iconic Game of Thrones intro.
But this time, instead of animated map of Westeros, the opening song shows the Targaryen bloodline—represented with literal blood—on what appears to be a model of Old Valyria made of stone. King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), the ruler of Westeros, has a similar model in his chambers in House of the Dragon.
The opening credits were conspicuously absent from House of the Dragon's premiere; viewers instead listened to a narrated preface that was followed by a Targaryen sigil: appropriately, a dragon.
Ramin Djawadi, who scored Game of Thrones, returned to compose House of the Dragon.
House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season after the show broke records with its Aug. 21 premiere—according to the network, the debut episode saw the largest audience for any new original series in HBO history. The show takes place 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when the House Targaryen ruled over Westeros. In addition to Considine, the show stars Tom Glynn-Carney, Milly Alcock, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Emilia Carey, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Eve Best and Matt Smith.
Recently, the show's stars shared exclusively with E! News what it's really like to ride those titular dragons.
"It's a machine and it's moving about, and you have to move like you're on a motor bike which I've never done before," Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, said. "You're strapped in a harness and there's wind in your face. It's just quite weird, but it was also quite lovely."
Her co-star, Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, expressed a similar sentiment, saying the experience was "a good laugh."
House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.