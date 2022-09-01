September Horoscopes Are Here: Make Way for Wisdom, Virgo

Get ready for a rejuvenating September with cosmic and practical guidance from celebrity-favorite tarot card reader Angie Banicki.

Welcome to your September horoscope from Angie Banicki.

A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.

Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.

So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.

Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.

Read on for your September taroscope...

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Influence: The Hierophant

Music: "All Yours" by Widowspeak, "Coroico" by Chancha Via Circuito 

Wisdom is ready to settle down and move in with you this month, Virgo. It's time for you to accept the responsibility and not hold back from taking this very important step. For many of you, there may be something you're working on that will support the earth, our planet or our very consciousness! And for all of you: Go out in nature. Hit the trails. Talk to the trees. Let your mind empty so your soul can guide you. Release your usual thoughts to make way for a deeper wisdom. 

Here comes the magic. You are our teacher. You are meant to help guide us, so let your lesson plan unfold! 

Final Thought: "Earth teach me stillness as the grasses are stilled with light. Earth teach me suffering as old stones suffer with memory. Earth teach me humility as blossoms are humble with beginning. Earth teach me caring as the mother who secures her young. Earth teach me courage as the tree which stands alone. Earth teach me limitation as the ant which crawls on the ground. Earth teach me freedom as the eagle which soars in the sky. Earth team me resignation as the leaves which die in the fall. Earth teach me regeneration as the seed which rises in the spring. Earth teach me to forget myself as melted snow forgets its life. Earth teach me to remember kindness as dry fields weep with rain."  —Nancy Wood

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Influence: Page of Swords

Music: "Big Black Car" by Gregory Alan Isakov, "I've Never Been To LA" by Oscar Lang and Wallice, "Shake" by Santigold 

Anything in your life that feels uncertain right now, know it's all designed that way and you've got this, Libra. You have the support around to help you, so ask for help. Talk to your mentors, your wise friends, your spirit guides: The answers are there to be found. Plus, you'll be seeing who's really there to support your expansion—because, yes, that is what is happening.

You are going to see at every turn the question of, How am I going to fix this? What do I do?  But with just your thoughts, the answers will appear as if by magic. Your mentor will call you and tell you what to do. You will dream and see the answers.  And with this new expansion, the resolution will be more amazing and beautiful than anything you could've dreamed up.

Final Thought: "People are always blaming their circumstances for what they are. I do not believe in circumstances. The people who get on in this world are the people who get up and look for the circumstances they want, and if they cannot find them, they make them."  —George Bernard Shaw

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Influence: Three of Pentacles

Music: "Lord Forgive Me" by Tobe Nwigwe/Pharrell Williams/EARTHGANG/Fat Nwigwe, "Colorado" by Daniel Rodriguez, "Days Without You" by Satori/Miou Amadee/Crussen

Let love be what it shall be, Scorpio. This month reminds you of how ancient your heart is, all the love, heartbreak and healing it's already experienced. You can be strong in your love. You know your worth and the truth of your heart. You won't be manipulated. You won't be a victim. You won't suffer. You will stand strong against lies and deception.

You are empowered to rise up to meet any challenges. You can speak your truth. You don't have to hide. You can assert yourself now with a new loving strength. Love is supporting your destiny, so protect and honor love with all your heart.

Final Thought: "The world is a great mirror. It reflects back to you what you are. If you are loving, if you are friendly, if you are helpful, the world will prove loving and friendly and helpful to you. The world is what you are."  —Thomas Dreier

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)

Influence: Temperance

Music: "Banks" by NEEDTOBREATHE, "Flowers" by Helen Jane Long

Are you hiding from your purpose, Sag? Do you already know what would bring you joy but you are scared you might not be enough to make it happen? Well, consider this your sign that YOU ARE READY! You may have been hiding behind work that isn't aligned with where you know you are meant to be going—but you are not allowed to hide anymore. It's time for life to get easier and more fun and more purposeful than you could ever imagine. No more "not enough." No more hiding. No more burdensome work. It's time for you to be in love with your work! 

Or maybe you've been hiding or dulling your sense of purpose, pretending everything's fine. We all know what you can bring to this world and that you're ready to shine. Listen to what you know deep in your bones—that voice inside will guide you into your purpose. 

Final Thought: "If you want your life to be a magnificent story, Then begin by realizing that you are the author, And everyday you have the opportunity to write a new page.  —Mark Houlahan"

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Capricorn (Dec. 20-Jan. 19)

Influence: Three of Swords

Music: "Moon Like Sour Candy" by The Ophelias, "THATS WHAT I WANT" by Lil Nas X, "Joyride" by Roxette

Can you allow in more love, Cap? "Allow" being the key word here.  Have you felt something is missing in life? Are you feeling like you are not getting enough love? What do you want? What do you need?  Because you deserve more love. And you can start by loving yourself more. Find that part of yourself that feels so imperfect and just give it all the love. 

Where have you been judging or making things really hard on yourself because you think that's what you deserve, what is expected of you, or how it's just supposed to be—yeah, that time is over. You deserve love, simple as that. So don't doubt what you want and just ask for it, whatever kind of love it is. (Though you may not even need to ask, because the universe will reflect it back.) Prepare for a joyride!

Final Thought: "Live your life each day as you would climb a mountain.  An occasional glance toward the summit keeps the goal in mind, but many beautiful scenes are to be observed from each new vantage point. Climb slowly, steadily, enjoying each passing moment; and the view from the summit will serve as a fitting climax for the journey."  — Harold B. Melchart

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Influence: The Magician

Music: "About Damn Time" by Lizzo, "Hablo de..." by Gaby Moreno, "Beyond" by Leon Bridges

Aquarius, where might you be hiding your vulnerable heart? Can you ask for help? Can you admit what you need more of? There is a shift happening for you now and instead of trying to manipulate that shift, the best thing you can do is honor it and keep your heart and energy field protected. You will benefit from extra rest, extra copal, extra crystals—anything that feels good as this change gets underway.

Don't be afraid to call a friend when things feel overwhelming. Don't be afraid to notice the things you want to change. Some may find this hard to accept, but those who love you will accept it. Be honest—even when it's hard and when it hurts. Speak your truths throughout this shift. Each time you do, you will be rewarded. Your vulnerable heart will beat with more clarity and more feeling—and you'll be rewarded with the same!

Final Thought: "To maintain a joyful family requires much from both the parents and the children. Each member of the family has to become, in a special way, the servant of the others."  —Pope John Paul II

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Influence: The World

Music: "Hate" by Loyle Carner, "Just the Way You Are" by Billy Joel

Be your truth. Be your passion. Be you, Pisces. More than ever before, your true self wants to stand on its own. Don't ignore what you're hearing from your heart. Others will challenge it. Others will tell you it's wrong. But you know they're only speaking from their own fear, their own hurt, their own jealousy. Trust in what you intuitively know as an old soul. You know you know. 

Your passion cannot be tamed this month. Your feelings won't allow themselves to be cast aside. There is a part of you that needs to acknowledge a darkness or sadness within so that you can truly BE. No more just pleasing others or ignoring what you know you need deep down. This may feel challenging if you have been ignoring parts of yourself, so just let the truths come flying out. Let the person you know you are come out. Go listen to Billy Joel!

Final Thought: "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make."  —Paul McCartney

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Aries (March 21-April 19)

Influence: The Sun

Music: "Waiting for My Real Life to Begin" by Colin Hay, "Get Loud" by Tia P. and Redwood 

Own your power this month, Aries. Don't forget that you have the power to shine your light on every situation, and you can play with this in very simple ways: "I bless this water. I'm grateful for how it nourishes and fills me." Then, feel your magic. Buy yourself flowers this month (or maybe even a flower crown if you're feeling extra. And talk to your flowers—watch how they bloom for you, at you, with you! It's all about simple powers, yet in their simplicity they will feel so profound. 

Your potential to tap into the Mystic is at a 10 in September. Use it. If you are having a hard time with this message, try to say goodbye to your past, or at least the part of you that's been holding on to suffering. You're seeing that you can move past it. Say thank you and farewell, and channel that energy into brightening your light.

Final Thought: "There are always flowers for those who want to see them." —Henri Matisse

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Taurus (April 20-May 20

Influence: The Ten of Cups

Music: "Bientôt tu l'oublieras" by Jacqueline Taieb, "Oh My Heart" by R.E.M., "All I Need Is a Miracle" by Mike & The Mechanics 

Oh, your heart, Taurus!  It's working hard to let go of some of your past—and while this work is hard and can feel sad, it's the truth and it's making way for miracles. Do not be afraid to let your heart work. This may be letting go of what your parents expected from or needed of you. This may be letting go of a love that's had a hold on your heart. This may be about letting go of a career that you were convinced was your everything. This may be a deep grief that you're needing to feel before you can let go.

But it's time to leave the sensible plans, the appropriate behavior, and what you've convinced yourself is expected of you behind. Once you do, get ready to feel more passion than you could ever imagine. This passion is what miracles are made of, so don't be afraid to welcome it in, even if all that love feels overwhelming. Goodbye, society—and hello, wild humanity! Goodbye, rules. Hello, bold dares! 

Final Thought: "The wisest keeps something of the vision of a child. Though he may understand a thousand things that a child could not understand, he is always a beginner, close to the original meaning of life."  —John Macy

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Gemini (May 21-June 20

Influence: Knight of Swords

Music: "Nothin'" by N.O.R.E., "Swimming" by Breathe Owl Breathe

People and events beyond your frame of reference are drawn to you this month, Gemini. Aim higher, for you will draw even greater experiences into your life. Allow your energy to grow. The more you can not do and just be, the better. Accept and receive. If you feel you need to make something happen, remember the best thing to do is meditate and imagine it happening. That's all, truly. 

Water is your magical holding device, so anytime you need extra support for your acceptance, go float in a pool, get to the ocean or just draw a bath. It appears something is leaving your life and no matter how difficult it is to release, you know it's no longer healthy for you to hold on to. Do not try to feast on bread crumbs—you are about to receive an invitation to the dinner table of your dreams.  

Final Thought: "Normal day, let me be aware of the treasure you are. Let me learn from you, love you, bless you before you depart. Let me not pass you by in quest of some rare and perfect tomorrow. Let me hold you while I may, for it may not always be so."  —Mary Jean Iron

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Cancer (June 21-July 22

Influence: Ten of Pentacles

Music: "Hang Together" by Odyssey, "Big Love" by Louis the Child, EARTHGANG and MNDR

It's time to hang out, Cancer. Crawl out from behind that rock and get your booty back out in the world. We want to play with you and you know you want to play with us. You know the work can wait. You know you want to show off that outfit. You know how much fun you are! This is your month to share your love and joy with the world. Carpe diem! Just for one day, go live like it's the last time you'll be going out and watch what happens—everything you can possibly imagine just might. 

Are you wishing work would feel more enjoyable? Put it aside for a bit and get wild, and the next day it'll feel like a new job! Feeling lonely? Go dance like no one's watching—and watch the crowd gather. September is all about rediscovering a part of yourself that has felt buried or gone for good. You are back, and back in a way you never knew it could be! Make that call, we all want to play with your spirit.

Final Thought: "Everyone should carefully observe which way his heart draws him, and then choose that way with all his strength."  —Hasidic Saying

Getty Images; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Influence: Six of Pentacles

Music: "Favors" by Renny Conti, "1978" by Bordo, "Armed and Dangerous" by Chaos Chaos

What was happening for you in 1978?  Or, maybe more apropos, what was happening for your mother in 1978? Play with what you discover! What can you replay, or call in more of, from 1978?  Destiny awaits, Leo. Release your concerns and allow this unexpected next phase to happen—growth awaits. Your inner judge may not have planned on it happening this way or would have done things differently, but this will be a maturing process. This really is a time to just show up for what is showing up for you!

Somehow, what's being brought to you feels like an answer to something you've been praying for or manifesting. It may not all make complete sense yet, but it will. And if it feels like someone or something is blocking your progress or bringing you down, ask the universe for a sign and you'll be shown the way. Do not overthink anything now. 

Final Thought: "Learn how to separate the majors and the minors. A lot of people don't do well simply because they major in minor things."  —Jim Rohn

