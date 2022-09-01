September Horoscopes Are Here: Make Way for Wisdom, Virgo

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Influence: Page of Swords

Music: "Big Black Car" by Gregory Alan Isakov, "I've Never Been To LA" by Oscar Lang and Wallice, "Shake" by Santigold

Anything in your life that feels uncertain right now, know it's all designed that way and you've got this, Libra. You have the support around to help you, so ask for help. Talk to your mentors, your wise friends, your spirit guides: The answers are there to be found. Plus, you'll be seeing who's really there to support your expansion—because, yes, that is what is happening.

You are going to see at every turn the question of, How am I going to fix this? What do I do? But with just your thoughts, the answers will appear as if by magic. Your mentor will call you and tell you what to do. You will dream and see the answers. And with this new expansion, the resolution will be more amazing and beautiful than anything you could've dreamed up.

Final Thought: "People are always blaming their circumstances for what they are. I do not believe in circumstances. The people who get on in this world are the people who get up and look for the circumstances they want, and if they cannot find them, they make them." —George Bernard Shaw