Why Demi Lovato Regrets the 3 Documentaries on Her Sobriety Journey

Sorry, but Demi Lovato is not sorry about putting her documentary days behind her.

While promoting her new studio album Holy Fvck, the "Substance" singer made it clear that they was done putting their life story on screen.

"Honestly, I'm really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too," Demi told Alternative Press in an interview published Aug. 22. "And if they aren't, then they can watch my music videos."

Over the past decade, the 30-year-old has released three documentaries—including 2012's Demi Lovato: Stay Strong and 2017's Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated—covering her struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

The most recent, the 2021 docu-series Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil addressed the pop star's near-fatal 2018 drug overdose during which she suffered a heart attack, multiple strokes and brain damage. The ultra-raw film detailed the events that led to Demi's serious medical issues and subsequent road to recovery. The series also touched on other serious life traumas she has encountered, including being rape when she was a teenager.