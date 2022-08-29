The Duttons Prepare for Battle in Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

The Duttons are back—and are preparing for war.

The Paramount Network released its first look at Yellowstone season five Aug. 28 during the VMAs. In the 15-second teaser, we get a glimpse of the Duttons looking focused as Rip (Cole Hauser) cocks a shotgun.

"We'll show the world who we are," John Dutton (Kevin Costner) narrates mysteriously in the teaser, "And what we do."

Next, text pops up on a black screen, promising that soon, "all will be revealed" on Nov. 13. Chilling.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States—but are in near-constant conflict with everyone they interact with. Season four of Yellowstone ended with the family in a relative position of power, as Jamie (Wes Bentley) killed his biological father Garrett (Will Patton) in a shock twist. Now, we're left wondering if this will affect his run for governor—or if the nomination will go to his adopted father John.