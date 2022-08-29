The Duttons Prepare for Battle in Yellowstone Season 5 Teaser

The Duttons are back—and are preparing for war.
The Paramount Network released its first look at Yellowstone season five Aug. 28 during the VMAs. In the 15-second teaser, we get a glimpse of the Duttons looking focused as Rip (Cole Hauser) cocks a shotgun.
"We'll show the world who we are," John Dutton (Kevin Costner) narrates mysteriously in the teaser, "And what we do."
Next, text pops up on a black screen, promising that soon, "all will be revealed" on Nov. 13. Chilling.
Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States—but are in near-constant conflict with everyone they interact with. Season four of Yellowstone ended with the family in a relative position of power, as Jamie (Wes Bentley) killed his biological father Garrett (Will Patton) in a shock twist. Now, we're left wondering if this will affect his run for governor—or if the nomination will go to his adopted father John.
Because of all these super-sized plot lines, the Paramount Network is splitting the season into two, seven-episode parts. Costner, Hauser and Bentley will all be returning, along with regulars Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly. Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who play Teeter and Emily respectively, have been upgraded to series regulars.
With 14 million people tuning in for the season four premiere, Yellowstone is one of the most popular cable series on TV. In a Live From E! interview at the 2022 SAG awards, Costner shared why he thinks the series is so beloved.
"I think [series creator Taylor Sheridan] has written dialogue that sometimes we wish would come out of our mouth when we're challenged," he said. "So, there's that great dialogue...and then if you take that dialogue...and you put it against mountains and rivers and horses running, there's an appeal there."
Season five of Yellowstone premieres on the Paramount Network on Nov. 13.