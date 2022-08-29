Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Accuses Co-Star of Calling Her Son the N-Word

Watch : Andy Cohen REACTS to RHOSLC Star Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Salt Lake City may be cold, but its Real Housewives drama remains piping hot.

Ahead of the Bravo series' upcoming third season, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah went on a rant about one of her castmates in an Aug. 29 Instagram story, accusing the unnamed co-star of calling one of her kids a racial slur. She shares two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, with longtime husband Sharrieff Shah.

The story—which Jen captioned "Let's play…Who did that?! #RHOSLC Edition"—listed more accusatory hints about the Housewife in question, stating that they donated four times to Ted Cruz's presidential campaign, that they once said there are "different types of Black people" and that they told Jen she shouldn't speak out about her mental health on the show as it could be used against her, among other things.

"Called my son the 'n' word," Jen wrote as her fifth hint on the list, followed by the sixth, which read, "Said 'not to be racist or anything, but I like the big black one best.'"