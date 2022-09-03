Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Marries Michael Fogel

Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton has found paradise with Michael Fogel.
The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Ynez, Calif. on Sept. 2, per People.
"I wanted everything to be very timeless," she told the outlet. "It's an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple."
The celebration was certainly a family affair. Amanda's eldest daughter Kinsley, 10, served as the maid of honor while her youngest daughter Charlie, 8, fulfilled the flower girl duties. The girls wore the "Annabelle" dress from Doloris Petunia featuring a silk and satin bodice, lace skirt, cap sleeves and pearl buttons underneath an open keyhole back.
"What we were really drawn to specifically with Amanda is that she's the mom of these two really vibrant girls," Courtney Prince, founder and creative director of the overarching brand House of Petunia, told E! News. "It was the utmost importance to Amanda that her girls felt not only included but really honored on this day that's so much about their family coming together."
The wedding comes about nine months after Amanda and Michael, both 32, got engaged. Michael, who works in commercial real estate industry, popped the question with a three-stone emerald-cut diamond ring in early December 2021 in the couple's living room. Kinsley and Charlie were also on-hand for the proposal, and Michael gave them their own little diamond rings.
Amanda and Michael started dating in November 2020 and made their romance Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021. Over the past year and a half, they've continued to give fans glimpses into their romance, posting everything from their glamorous date nights and fun-filled vacations to chill, family time at home with the kids.
Amanda was previously married to Nick Buonfiglio, with whom she shares Kinsley and Charlie, but they split in 2015. The following year, she appeared on The Bachelor, vying for Ben Higgins' heart. After Amanda didn't get his final rose, she appeared on season three of Bachelor in Paradise, where she got engaged to Josh Murray. Amanda announced their breakup at the beginning of 2017. Later that year, she returned to Bachelor in Paradise for season four, where she had a brief romance with Robby Hayes.
But after looking for love with Bachelor Nation, Amanda is giving her final rose to Michael. "He's just the sweetest & makes me laugh 24/7 & also laughs at my jokes so I feel very funny," she wrote in a March Instagram Stories post, per BachelorNation.com, "He's my favorite person ever."