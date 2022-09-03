Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Marries Michael Fogel

Watch : "Bachelor" Alums Reveal Their MOST DRAMATIC Moments

Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton has found paradise with Michael Fogel.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Santa Ynez, Calif. on Sept. 2, per People.

"I wanted everything to be very timeless," she told the outlet. "It's an elevated modern garden wedding, very simple."

The celebration was certainly a family affair. Amanda's eldest daughter Kinsley, 10, served as the maid of honor while her youngest daughter Charlie, 8, fulfilled the flower girl duties. The girls wore the "Annabelle" dress from Doloris Petunia featuring a silk and satin bodice, lace skirt, cap sleeves and pearl buttons underneath an open keyhole back.

"What we were really drawn to specifically with Amanda is that she's the mom of these two really vibrant girls," Courtney Prince, founder and creative director of the overarching brand House of Petunia, told E! News. "It was the utmost importance to Amanda that her girls felt not only included but really honored on this day that's so much about their family coming together."