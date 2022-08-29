Dove Cameron Reveals How She Reclaimed Her Power With Brunette Hair Transformation

Watch : Why Dove Cameron Re-Shot Breakfast Music Video After Roe v. Wade

Dove Cameron's empowering take on a hair change certainly provides some food for thought.

The "Breakfast" singer, who was known for her platinum blonde hair, made waves for unveiling a dramatic brunette transformation last November. Now, Dove is sharing more insight as to why she felt powerful by making such a drastic change.

"I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identity shift for me," she exclusively told E! News' Victor Cruz at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28. "I have so much genuine, emotional pain attached to being a blonde."

Dove, who came out as queer in June, explained that being a blonde made her feel as though she was putting on a performance and masking who she really was.

"When I dyed my hair it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt I always had to be," she said. "I feel like I have more fun now and I feel more in touch with myself. It's wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us."