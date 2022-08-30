Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Score 70% Off Deals on Fall Decor, Entertaining Essentials & More Starting at $18

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Labor Day sales are officially here! If you're looking to shop cute new home decor and more for fall, you're in luck. Wayfair is holding their huge Labor Day Sale right now, where you can find deals up to 70% off everything from wall art and seasonal decor, to bedroom furniture and kitchen appliances. It's a must-shop sale, especially if you want to update your home for the upcoming season.
For instance, The Holiday Aisle has a lot of great items included in the Wayfair Labor Day Sale that you'll want to add to your bag ASAP. One thing we're loving is this stunning fall-themed wreath complete with autumn-colored maple leaves, pumpkins and berry clusters. Best part is, it's listed at $66 but you can get it on sale now for $38.
If you've got plans to entertain guests in the upcoming months, whether that be for football season or an intimate gathering with close friends, Wayfair has all the cute entertaining must-haves guaranteed to impress your guests at discounted prices.
We've rounded up some of the best Wayfair Labor Day 2022 deals we could find. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss Deals From the Wayfair Labor Day 2022 Sale
17 Stories Kazuhiko 19'' Desk Lamp
This industrial-style table lamp is simple and sophisticated with it's matte black finish. It's versatile and can easily fit in any room. Plus, there are three other colors to choose from. It's originally $50, but on sale now for $28.
August Harvest Festival Cotton Lumbar Pillow
Add some fall touches to your home with the Harvest Festival Pumpkin Pie Recipe Throw Pillow. It's about 14" x 22", and made with a natural woven 100% cotton chambray shell. Right now, it's on sale for $20.
Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20 Piece Flatware Set - Service for 4
Upgrade your table set up this fall with this cool matte metallic flatware set. It comes with 20 pieces including salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons. It's originally $115 but on sale today for $46.
Sealy to Go 12'' Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box - Queen
In the market for a new mattress? Wayfair's Labor Day Sale has a really great deal on the Sealy to Go 12'' Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box. It's originally $1,199 for a queen sized bed, but it's on sale now for $489. Plus, it's a shopper-fave mattress with over 3,300 five-star reviews.
NFL BBQ Grilling Tool Set
With football season right around the corner, you can snag this top-rated NFL bbq grilling tool set. The set includes a spatula, a fork, tongs, and a basting brush. You can also choose which team you want. This also makes a great gift!
Sand & Stable Teele 18'' Wide Square Pouf Ottoman
This versatile pouf can be used both indoors and out. It's large enough to be a coffee table, extra seating or even a foot rest. It's made from braided natural jute fabric and filled with styrofoam beans. It's originally $192 but you can get it on sale today for $56.
The Holiday Aisle Fall Festive Harvest Display
Get your home ready for fall by adding this lovely fall harvest display to your table setting.
Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set with Bonus Pillowcase
If you want to change up your beddings for fall, the Wayfair Basics Microfiber Sheet Set is a great budget-friendly option with deals at around $20 for a queen sized sheet set. There are over 46,000 five-star reviews and multiple colors to choose from.
The Holiday Aisle Harvest Maple Leaves 24'' Polyester Wreath
This gorgeous wreath is sure to put you in the mood for fall. It's originally $66, but you can get it on sale today for $38. Your fellow Wayfair shoppers say it's just as stunning in person!
Rachael Ray Cook & Create Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set, 2-Piece
According to Wayfair reviewers, this Rachael Ray frying pan set is amazing. As one shopper wrote, "They are just so great to cook with and nothing sticks to them!! The color is great and everything seems to cook so well and evenly!!! Love these so much!" The set originally costs $120, but you can get it on sale today for less than $50.
Red Vanilla Wine Divided Serving Dish
Whether you love entertaining or you know someone who does, this cute serving dish is a must-get. It's originally $50 but on sale now for $27.
Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out these Labor Day 2022 sales.