Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kim for Controversial Variety Interview in Kardashians Trailer

Watch : Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz

Khloe Kardashian understands the backlash.

In the new trailer for The Kardashians released Aug. 29, Khloe calls out her sister Kim Kardashian over her controversial Variety interview in which she advised people to "get your f--king ass up and work."

"No one sympathizes with you," Khloe tells her sister while the two sit in a car.

In response, Kim narrates that she's "mortified" and she does "understand why people were upset." Khloe then encourages her to apologize with a simple, "You got this."

During the March 9 interview, Kim said she has "the best advice for women in business," before saying her now-infamous quote.

"It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she continued. "You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments."

Blowback began when fans called her advice "out of touch," given her privilege growing up in Hollywood. Kim then apologized for the message on Good Morning America March 28, but also claimed the quotes "became a soundbite really with no context."