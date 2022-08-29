Dua Lipa Breaks the Biggest Fashion Rule at Designer Simon Porte Jacquemus' Wedding

Watch : Would Paige Desorbo CHOOSE Dua Lipa Over Craig Conover?

Dua Lipa plays by her own fashion rules.

The "Levitating" singer just redefined what's appropriate to wear to a wedding after sizzling in a completely sheer white dress. Yep, you read that correctly!

Over the weekend, Dua slipped into a stunning all-white gown to attend Jacquemus fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and businessman Marco Maestri's big day in Charleval, France.

Dua's ensemble, however, was a bit edgy for the special occasion.

The 27-year-old donned a completely see-through get-up from Jacquemus' fall/winter 2022 collection that featured a square neckline, a ruched capped sleeve and thigh-high slit. The design also included an array of dainty, 3-D flowers (which totally complemented her floral statement earrings) that cascaded down the front.

She paired the sheer creation with a matching white lingerie set, strappy sandal heels and a black purse—by the fashion label, of course.

But even though it's been a cardinal rule, well, since forever to never wear white to a wedding, it appears the newlyweds gave it their pal the stamp of approval.