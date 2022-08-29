WATCH NOW

Why Nicki Minaj's Barbiecore Fashion at the 2022 MTV VMAs Was Pure Nostalgia

Nicki Minaj stunned in head to toe pink outfits at the 2022 MTV VMAs that looked like her signature 2010 style. It proved she's been into Barbiecore long before it became a huge trend.

Nicki Minaj will always be into Barbie tingz.

The "Moment 4 Life" rapper brought a fashion fantasy to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 with her multitude of whimsical and over-the-top designs. 

While performing her iconic hits at the at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the award-winning artist proved why pink will always be her signature color

Lighting up the stage, Nicki stunned in a bedazzled corset with a kaleidoscope jewels in various shades of pink, a matching flared mini skirt sprinkled with gems and pearls and fishnet tights. Adding extra oomph to her look, she accessorized with a massive bow that perfectly atop her curly pink hair. 

The Queen rapper's all-pink outfit looked like it came straight out of the 2010s when she debuted her first studio album, Pink Friday.

If anything, Nicki rocked the Barbiecore look long before it became a major trend.

2022 MTV VMAs: Red Carpet Arrivals

Nicki—who was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and co-hosted the event with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow—returned to the stage for her emcee duties, oozing glamour in a Dolce & Gabbana satin gown.

The asymmetrical fuchsia design hugged her curves with its ruched silhouette, rhinestone corset bodice and thigh-high slit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

The musician's makeup also featured vibrant shades of pink. Makeup artist, Kenya Alexis, used Pat McGrath Labs and Benefit Cosmetics to give her an effortless glow with touches of pink applied to her eyelids, cheeks and lips.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

But that's enough lip action! Take a look at the "Barbie Tingz" rapper's ensembles from the 2022 MTV VMAs. And if you can't get enough of Nicki's fabulous style, keep scrolling to see the star's style evolution over the years. 

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images
June 2009: Fierce Barbie

Nicki Minaj paired her black leather jacket with ripped pants and a Barbie statement necklace at the 2009 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
June 2010: Glamorous Girl

The 35-year-old performer wore a bold white gown on the 2010 BET Awards red carpet, but it was her orange hair that stole the show.

Mazur AMA 2010/WireImage
November 2010: Embellishment Queen

The rapper brought the wow-factor by rocking this embellished Manish Arora midi dress at the 2010 American Music Awards.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy
February 2011: Leopard Lady

At the 2011 Grammy Awards, the "Super Bass" singer completed her Givenchy leopard-print look with a bleached bouffant accented with a black stripe

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
August 2011: Bold Moves

The "Anaconda" performer showed that she is a fashion risk-taker at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards when she showed up in this bright candy-colored ensemble and sherbet-colored locks to match.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Clear Channel
September 2011: Pretty In Pink

Minaj rocked a pink, sparkly dress with a magenta bra and red boots at the 2011 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
November 2011: Gorgeous in Green

On the 2011 American Music Awards red carpet, the fashionista matched her green and black ensemble with pink locks for another show-stopping look.

ABC/RICHARD HARBAUGH
November 2012: Noticeably Neon

Minaj stood out in a neon gown while making her way into the 2012 American Music Awards.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
February 2012: Rockin' Red

The "Moment 4 Life" singer made a big statement in her nun-like, red Versace look at the 2012 Grammys.

Photo by Christopher Polk/KCA2012/Getty Images for KCA
March 2012: Pastel Dream

Minaj made fans do a double take when she stepped out in this multi-color pastel look at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
May 2013: Chic Couture

The MTV Video Music Award winner posed on the carpet in a navy blue Tommy Hilfiger gown with cutouts around the midriff at the Met Gala.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
May 2013: Ravishing in Red

At the 2013 Billboard Awards, Minaj stunned in a sophisticated red gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
May 2014: Vision in Black

Cutouts were once again the name of the game for Minaj at the 2014 Billboard Awards.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
August 2014: Marvelous Mini

The performer owned the red carpet in a metallic, animal-print mini dress at the 2014 MTV VMAs.

Ian Gavan/MTV 2014/Getty Images for MTV
November 2014: Sizzling in Silver

Minaj graced the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards stage in a two-piece, silver ensemble that wowed the crowd.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
February 2015: Oh So Sultry

At the 2015 Grammys, the "Barbie Dreams" rapper showed off her curves in a form-fitting black gown.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
August 2015: Golden Goddess

Minaj glowed in gold on the carpet at the 2015 VMAs before taking the stage with Taylor Swift to open the show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
August 2016: Blue Beauty

The "Bang Bang" performer showed off her glamorous side in a blue floor-length gown on the white carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
August 2017: Pink Power

Minaj brought the fun in a two-piece, bubblegum pink, latex jumpsuit when arriving at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
May 2017: Effortlessly Chic

So glamorous! The rapper showed off her toned legs in a black and red H&M custom look at the 2017 Met Gala.

September 2017: In Bloom

The "Tusa" rapper wowed at the Harper's Bazaar Icons event in a multicolored floral strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
May 2018: Stunning Star

At the 2018 Met Gala, Minaj wore a red, Oscar de la Renta gown, which was inspired by the night's theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
August 2018: Modern Woman

Minaj took the 2018 VMAs carpet by storm with her nude body suit and tulle skirt before performing her songs "Majesty" and "Barbie Dreams" during the big show.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
September 2018: Work of Art

Nicki stepped out in style to sit front row at Versace's spring/summer fashion show. Her decorative skirt, ornamented with boldly printed paintings, was truly a work of art.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
February 2020: Flower Power

Nicki brought her fashion A-game to the Marc Jacobs fall 2020 runway in a floral mini-dress with dramaticlly ruffled sleeves that cascaded down the sides.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
May 2022: No Cap, A Fierce Lewk

The "Super Bass" rapper made a grand entrance at the 2022 Met Gala in a black tiered Burberry gown—complete with feathers and ruffles! Nicki's oversized belt and leather baseball cap added extra oomph.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
August 2022: MTV VMAs Barbie

Nicki lit up the stage, performin her iconic hits at the 2022 MTV VMAs, in a bedazzled pink corset, mini skirt and massive pink bow.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
August 2022: Glitzy and Glam

Nicki brought the glitz and glam to the 2022 MTV VMAs in a hot pink Dolce & Gabbana satin gown.

