Why Nicki Minaj's Barbiecore Fashion at the 2022 MTV VMAs Was Pure Nostalgia

Watch : 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More

Nicki Minaj will always be into Barbie tingz.

The "Moment 4 Life" rapper brought a fashion fantasy to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 with her multitude of whimsical and over-the-top designs.

While performing her iconic hits at the at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., the award-winning artist proved why pink will always be her signature color.

Lighting up the stage, Nicki stunned in a bedazzled corset with a kaleidoscope jewels in various shades of pink, a matching flared mini skirt sprinkled with gems and pearls and fishnet tights. Adding extra oomph to her look, she accessorized with a massive bow that perfectly atop her curly pink hair.

The Queen rapper's all-pink outfit looked like it came straight out of the 2010s when she debuted her first studio album, Pink Friday.

If anything, Nicki rocked the Barbiecore look long before it became a major trend.