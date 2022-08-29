Addison Rae's Dad Monty Lopez Reacts to Ex Sheri Easterling's VMAs Date Night With Yung Gravy

Monty Lopez is ready to live in his truth.
The 46-year-old father to TikToker Addison Rae had a lot to say after his estranged wife Sheri Easterling, 42, appeared at the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards with rapper Yung Gravy, 26.
"#tiredoflivinglie," Monty wrote in his Aug. 28 Instagram Stories over a mirror selfie in which he's shirtless with a towel wrapped around his lower body. "Unbothered! Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!"
In his post, Monty—who also shares sons Enzo, 14, and Lucas, 8, with Sheri—seemingly accused his estranged spouse of interfering with his relationship with Macye Neumeyer, his daughter from a previous relationship.
"I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that SheriNicole made me abandon as a child inorder to be with her!" he continued. "Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!"
E! News has reached out to Sheri about Monty's allegations and his Instagram post but has not heard back yet.
Monty and Sheri tied the knot in 2004. The couple divorced years later, however, they remarried in 2017.
Earlier this year, Page Six reported that Monty had been in an affair with Renée Ash, 25, who told the outlet that he "misled me on his marriage, he lied to me." She said that she called it quits with Monty after she saw footage of him allegedly touching another woman at a party.
While the father of four has not publicly responded to the allegations, Sheri shared a cryptic post about dealing with "overwhelming" issues.
"Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on July 7. "I will be okay. My biggest concern is—and always will be—my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them."
Sheri added that her goal was to make sure her children "feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay."
While details about the status of Monty and Sheri's marriage are still unclear, Sheri has clearly moved on. On Aug. 28, she and Yung Gravy debuted their romance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, arriving on the red carpet together in matching purple looks and even showed off a little PDA by sharing a kiss.
"We met online and we connected right away," the rapper told MTV's Nessa Diab after his pre-show performance. "You know, I'm from the furthest north it gets and she's from the furthest south it gets. I'm into MILFs and she's kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match."