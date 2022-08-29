How Phaedra Parks Really Feels About Ex-Husband Apollo Nida's RHOA Cameo

Watch : Phaedra Parks Says She Saw 4 GHOSTS on Ultimate Girls Trip

One woman's ex is another woman's confidant.

Such is the case for Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks' former husband who made an appearance on the Aug. 28 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Though his ex-wife no longer appears on the Bravo series, current cast member Shereé Whitfield told cameras that they've "always been good friends, but we lost contact when he went to prison."

However, it was actually because of Apollo's time in jail—the result of him pleading guilty to charges of mail, wire and bank fraud in 2014—that Shereé sought him out, as she was looking for advice about her ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams, who had also served time in prison.

That, and to ask him if he'd model in her upcoming She by Shereé fashion show—something Phaedra told Bravo's The Daily Dish she hadn't been expecting. "I don't know. I have no idea," Phaedra said when asked about Apollo and Shereé's working together. "I have no idea about that part. He loves fashion. Being in the [fashion] industry, I don't know about that. I tend to mind the business that pays me, and since he's not one of the businesses that pays me, what he does when he's not around me and my kids is none of my business."