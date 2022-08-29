Manifest Season 4 Is Landing at Netflix Sooner Than You Think

Manifest is taking off, one last time.
Season four of the mystery show will be split into two 10-episode parts, with part one premiering on Netflix Nov. 4. NBC previously canceled the show after after three seasons last year, but the streamer picked it up for one final chapter.
The announcement was made on Aug. 28—at 8:28 a.m. PT—in a nod to the series' pivotal Flight 828, which disappeared mid-flight before reappearing five years later. For the passengers, no time has passed, but the world has continued to go on around them. While discovering that they have new supernatural skills, the travelers must solve the mystery of their own flight.
"Something's coming," one character said in the promo video. "Something terrifying."
What could it be? Well, season four picks up two years after Grace Stone (Athena Karkanis) was brutally murdered in the season three finale.
"The Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben (Josh Dallas) continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden," the official synopsis read. In his grief, Ben steps down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, which leaves Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) to command the ship alone, which the streamer says is "a near impossible feat with the passengers' every move now being monitored by a government registry."
Then, enter a new, mysterious passenger to change everything they thought they knew. However, the new character, according to the description, "will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey."
Though these individual journeys are emotional for the passengers, with season four, series creator Jeff Rake intends to show how large the Manifest world is.
"As exhausting and crazy-making as these callings [are] and the responsibility of being an 828er is, it's not just about them," Rake told Netflix's Tudum. "The interconnectedness of all of us, and how small actions can have implications that cascade outward and touch the whole world is what the show is about."
The first ten episodes of Manifest season four drop on Netflix Nov. 4.
