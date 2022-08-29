Why "Boy Crazy" Camila Cabello Once Cried at a Justin Bieber Concert

Watch : Gwen Stefani Returning to The Voice With Husband Blake Shelton

There's nothing quite like your first time—just ask Camila Cabello and John Legend.

The Voice coaches played several rounds of a game dubbed "My First Time" in honor of Camila's upcoming freshman season on the NBC singing competition, and now, E! News is bringing you an exclusive look at all of the pair's confessions.

As the below clips show, the game's subjects ranged from Camila and John's earliest passions to their very different forays into the working world—the latter of which is likely common knowledge amongst Camila's fans. "My first job was being a singer on the The X Factor," she revealed, referencing the series that famously formed Fifth Harmony. "I was 15!"

John, on the other hand, had a much more relatable first job: an assistant to a repairman at Kincaid's music store in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio.