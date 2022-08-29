DWTS' Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Reveal Sex of Their First Baby

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are dancing for joy.
The Dancing With the Stars pros, who are expecting their first child together in January 2023, just gave an update on their pregnancy journey, sharing the sex of their baby.
"IT'S A……BOY!!!!!!!" Jenna wrote on Instagram Aug. 28 alongside photos of her and Val popping blue confetti. "Today we are officially half way there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!! SO EXCITED to be a boy mom."
Val also re-shared the pictures along with a single blue heart emoji.
The couple, who wed in April 2019, announced they're expecting a baby in July.
"Our biggest dream come true yet," Jenna wrote on Instagram July 15. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel."
Over the past few weeks, Jenna has continued to keep fans updated on her pregnancy. From posting about her babymoon and morning sickness to capturing footage of her baby bump and the moment she told Val the good news, the Mirror Ball champion has shared several aspects of her road to motherhood.
But Jenna's also been open about her fertility journey, sharing her and Val's years-long struggle to get pregnant. In a July 19 Instagram post, Jenna noted that she and Val "had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break." So when she first saw the positive pregnancy test, Jenna continued, she was filled with "shock, disbelief, and sheer joy."
"After two years of infertility, and hundreds of negative tests after negative tests, it was heart wrenching at times to stay optimistic and made me question whether I would ever have this opportunity," Jenna wrote. "I will go into more depth about our fertility journey a little later on, but if any of you out there are struggling to get pregnant, suffering from infertility, or mourning a pregnancy loss… don't lose HOPE. It may not happen on your timeline and the journey may rip your heart open at times, but don't give up on yourself and your precious baby! It will happen."
And "auntie" JoJo Siwa, who was Jenna's dance partner and the runner-up on last season of Dancing With the Stars, can't wait to meet the little one.
"My sister! Oh my god, I am so happy for her," the YouTuber told E! News July 16. "She's obviously my family, my best friend. It's so good. Her and Val have been waiting for a sweet little package like this and I'm very happy and grateful that they got it."