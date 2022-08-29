These Candid Photos of Lizzo, Taylor Swift and More Stars at the 2022 MTV VMAs Are Out of This World

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards may be over, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Look at some of the best candid moments from the star-studded night with LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and more celebs.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 29, 2022 12:46 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsMTVCelebritiesMTV VMAs
Watch: 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More

Mic drop!

Nicki MinajLL Cool J and Jack Harlow hosted the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. And from the Moon Person trophies to the star-studded fashion and performances, the award show was truly out of this world. 

In terms of some of the night's big winners, Harry Styles won in the Album of the Year category, Taylor Swift took home the trophy for Video of the Year and Billie Eilish received the Song of the Year honor. In addition, Bad Bunny was named Artist of the Year, BTS was named Group of the Year and Dove Cameron was named Best New Artist. Minaj also received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers accepted the Global Icon honor.

As for the performances, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, J Balvin, Kane Brown, Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, Anitta, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, Minaj, Harlow and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were among the artists to take the stage, with Bad Bunny also rocking out from Yankee Stadium in New York.

photos
2022 MTV VMAs: Red Carpet Arrivals

Wish you could just hit repeat and replay the night? Well, E! News is here to help. To look back at some of the best candid moments from the 2022 VMAs, keep scrolling. 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
LL Cool J & Nicki Minaj

From "Super Bass" to super hosts. Not only did Minaj host the award show with LL Cool J and Harlow, but she also performed and won the Video Vanguard Award.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Lizzo

The artist was feeling good as hell after she took home the Video for Good trophy for "About Damn Time."

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Taylor Swift

You can now fill in the blank space for the winner of Best Longform Video and Video of the Year! The singer won in both categories for her hit "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" and accepted the honor with producer Saul Germaine, cinematographer Rina Yang and one of the video's stars Dylan O'Brien.  

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress was all smiles while presenting an award in her black Fendi gown.

Kravitz/Getty Images
Lil Nas X

The artist took his incredible Harris Reed ensemble to the Old Town Road, er, the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Jack Harlow & Lil Nas X

And he and Harlow won three trophies, including Best Collaboration, for their hit "Industry Baby."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jack Harlow

In fact, the rapper and co-host for the evening took home not one, not two but four moon person trophies, including the Song of the Summer honor for "First Class."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Red Hot Chili Peppers

You'll flip over Anthony Kiedis, Flea and Chad Smith's red carpet appearance. The band members received the Best Rock and Global Icon awards and performed during the event.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Red Hot Chili Peppers & Snoop Dogg

And later on, the group posed for a picture with Snoop Dogg, who performed with Eminem.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Nev Schulman & Laura Perlongo

Nice shades, Nev! The Catfish host and his wife enjoyed a date night at the 2022 VMAs.

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Becky G

The "Can't Stop Dancin'" star showed off her red-hot nails and Zuhair Murad dress while walking the red carpet.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Mod Sun, Joel Madden & Benji Madden

The Good Charlotte brothers posed for a good group pic with the singer.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
J Balvin & Ryan Castro

The artists shared a laugh while walking the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global
Sheri Nicole Easterling & Yung Gravy

Addison Rae's mom and the rapper showed some PDA on the red carpet.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Anitta

The singer had the best reaction after winning the Best Latin award for "Envolver."

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Dove Cameron & Avril Lavigne

Keep holding on! The actress and the singer shared a sweet hug backstage at the VMAs.

Catherine Powell/Getty Images
Sabrina Carpenter

The Girl Meets World actress smiled for a selfie while walking the red carpet in her Moschino gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host was ready to rock at the 2022 VMAs.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images
Remi Wolf & Khalid

Everybody say cheese! The artists posed for a photo backstage at the VMAs.

jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Måneskin

The band rocked the house with their performance of "Supermodel" at the 2022 VMAs.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Miss Peppermint

The RuPaul's Drag Race star struck an oh-so-cool pose on the red carpet.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
Tate McRae

The singer served as a celebrity correspondent at the MTV VMAs pre-show and wore an ensemble by Niné.

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Slam Brittany Aldean Over "Tomboy" Post

2

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans Break Up After 5 Years of Marriage

3

Katie Thurston Reveals How She And John Hersey Really Broke Up

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Slam Brittany Aldean Over "Tomboy" Post

2

Kelsea Ballerini, Morgan Evans Break Up After 5 Years of Marriage

3

Katie Thurston Reveals How She And John Hersey Really Broke Up

4

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

5

Sheri Easterling & Yung Gravy Share Kiss on 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet