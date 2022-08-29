These Candid Photos of Lizzo, Taylor Swift and More Stars at the 2022 MTV VMAs Are Out of This World

Mic drop!
Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J and Jack Harlow hosted the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28. And from the Moon Person trophies to the star-studded fashion and performances, the award show was truly out of this world.
In terms of some of the night's big winners, Harry Styles won in the Album of the Year category, Taylor Swift took home the trophy for Video of the Year and Billie Eilish received the Song of the Year honor. In addition, Bad Bunny was named Artist of the Year, BTS was named Group of the Year and Dove Cameron was named Best New Artist. Minaj also received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers accepted the Global Icon honor.
As for the performances, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Lizzo, J Balvin, Kane Brown, Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, Anitta, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, Minaj, Harlow and the Red Hot Chili Peppers were among the artists to take the stage, with Bad Bunny also rocking out from Yankee Stadium in New York.
