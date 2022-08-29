Lizzo Addresses Her Haters While Accepting Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch : MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

Lizzo has a special message for her haters.

As the "2 Be Loved" singer accepted the Video for Good award for her song "About Damn Time" at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, she took a moment to address people who have recently been speaking negatively about her.

"And now, to the bitches that got something to say about me in the press," she said while holding her moonperson. "You know what? I'm not going to say nothing. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don't you clap back? Why don't you clap back?' Cause bitch I'm winning, ho! THIS BITCH IS WINNING, HO!"

Lizzo's comments in her acceptance speech comes on the heels of fans defending the singer on social media over the weekend after comedian Aries Spears made negative remarks about her physical appearance.

One user tweeted, "Lizzo don't bother anybody but people always coming at her about her weight. I'm sure she's never thought about Aries Spears but he talking about her weight. S--t is weird."