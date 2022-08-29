Addison Rae’s Mom Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy Share a Kiss on 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Watch : MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

Addison Rae's mom, Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy turned heads on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet as they debuted their romance. Not only did the pair arrive and pose together in matching purple looks, but the duo were captured sharing a kiss at the Aug. 28 event.

And on top of locking lips, they were not tight-lipped on their pairing. After delivering a performance during the 2022 MTV VMAs pre-show, Yung Gravy spoke on their history.

"We met online and connected right away," he said. "I'm from the furthest north it gets and she's from the furthest south it gets."

Despite their differing backgrounds, Gravy added that it's the "perfect match" because he is "into MILFs, and she's kind of the queen of MILFs."

Sheri and Yung Gravy's red carpet debut comes after Sheri added the words "single mom" to her Instagram bio back in July. The 42-year-old married Monty Lopez in January 2004. The two divorced before remarrying in 2017. They share three children together including Addison, 21.