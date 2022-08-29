Addison Rae’s Mom Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy Share a Kiss on 2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Addison Rae's mom, Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy turned heads on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet as they debuted their romance. Not only did the pair arrive and pose together in matching purple looks, but the duo were captured sharing a kiss at the Aug. 28 event.
And on top of locking lips, they were not tight-lipped on their pairing. After delivering a performance during the 2022 MTV VMAs pre-show, Yung Gravy spoke on their history.
"We met online and connected right away," he said. "I'm from the furthest north it gets and she's from the furthest south it gets."
Despite their differing backgrounds, Gravy added that it's the "perfect match" because he is "into MILFs, and she's kind of the queen of MILFs."
Sheri and Yung Gravy's red carpet debut comes after Sheri added the words "single mom" to her Instagram bio back in July. The 42-year-old married Monty Lopez in January 2004. The two divorced before remarrying in 2017. They share three children together including Addison, 21.
But Sheri's bio change isn't the only social media activity fans have been noticing. In fact, Yung Gravy and Sheri took their connection to TikTok before they took it to the red carpet.
On July 14, Yung Gravy duetted a TikTok Sheri made. In the video, Sheri used a filter that shows what "Your Next Date" is gonna be. While Sheri's original video landed on a picnic in the park with her dog, Yung Gravy edited his name on top of the dog part. He captioned it, "name a time and a place #gravyrae."
And the TikTok flirtation was not one-sided. Sheri later duetted a TikTok Yung Gravy made where he said he was "trying to butter the biscuit." In her July 25 duet, Sheri filmed herself with a tray of biscuits.
Guess this romance has been cooking for some time!