Love Island USA: A Look Back at Sydney Paight's Best Style Moments From Season 4

Sydney Paight has been consistent since the start of Love Island USA Season 4. Right from the jump, she was set on coupling up with Isaiah Campbell. They had their ups and downs throughout the season, but Sydney never wavered... not from her man or her whipped cream-topped morning coffee. She was also very consistent with her glam, serving up a variety of hairstyles, standout swimsuits, and some killer outfits.

You are not the only one who has loved Sydney's style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, pajamas, two-piece sets, dresses, and sunglasses.

 

Love Island USA: Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Season 4

Sydney's Outfits From Love Island USA

Showpo Moxie Chain Strap Cowl Mesh Mini Dress

If this pink mini dress looks familiar it's because Deb wore it earlier this season. You can also get this mesh mini in black or green.

$90
Showpo

PrettyLittleThing Hot Pink Mesh Textured Cut Out Bodysuit and Hot Pink Mesh Textured Cut Out Detail Flare Pants

This looks like a hot pink jumpsuit, but it's actually a two-piece look. The bodysuit is made for the weekend with its multiple cut-outs. The matching pants are currently sold out, but here's the link in case they restock in the near future.

$35
$7
Bodysuit- PLT
$38
$5
Pants- PLT

Edikted Festival Feather Triangle Top and Kyra Knitted Flared Pants

Sydney paired this fluffy triangle top with some high-waisted flare pants for a recoupling ceremony. This top also comes in black and it's perfect for your next music festival. The pants come in cream and green too.

$42
$13
Top
$62
$25
Pants

Showpo Lavida Chain Strap Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress

Take the classic LBD to another level with these chain straps and cut-outs.

$70
$46
Showpo

White Fox Boutique Your Peace Midi Dress Chocolate

Turn heads in this chocolate brown midi dress complete with cut-outs and mesh panels on the side. It also comes in blue and black.

$60
White Fox Boutique

Sydney's Pajamas From Love Island USA

The Bund Womens Satin Robes

Emulate Sydney's hideaway glam with a silky black robe. It comes in 35 colors and it has 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13-$17
Amazon

Shein 3pcs Butterfly Print Lettuce Trim Cami Top & Shorts & Pants PJ Set

Feel luxurious when you go to bed in this silky black and white pajamas set. This three-piece includes a tank top and the option to choose between shorts and pants depending on your preference.

$14
Shein

Sydney's Swimsuits From Love Island USA

Beach Bunny Nadia Tri Bikini Top and Nadia Skimpy Bikini Bottom

Unfortunately, this swimsuit is sold out in gold, but it's available in a beautiful bright blue. The textured fabric is luxurious and the metal rings add a bit of intrigue.

$145
$95
Top- Revolve
$145
$95
Bottom- Revolve

PrettyLittleThing Brown Tiger Adjustable String Tie Padded Triangle Bikini Top and Brown Tiger Adjustable String Tie Bikini Bottoms

Take a dip on the wild side with this lively tiger print bikini. If you love this style, both the top and the bottom come in a few solid colors and prints.

$25
$17
Top
$18
$12
Bottom

Sydney's Sunglasses From Love Island USA

Quay Australia On the Fly Sunglasses

These sunglasses strike the perfect balance between modern and retro. They are available in six colorways.

$55
Quay Australia
$55
Nordstrom
$55
Dillard's

Quay Australia Secret Set Sunglasses

Sydney wore these shield sunglasses for a tough conversation with Isaiah.

$75
Quay Australia
$75
Dillard's
$75
Nordstrom

Quay Australia High Key Links Sunglasses

Purple seems to be the color of the summer. These shades are a fun take on the classic aviator style. They're also available in green.

$85
Dillard's
$85
Nordstrom

While you're shopping, check out this roundup of swimsuits from Love Island Season 4.

