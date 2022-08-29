Love Island USA: A Look Back at Sydney Paight's Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Sydney Paight has been consistent since the start of Love Island USA Season 4. Right from the jump, she was set on coupling up with Isaiah Campbell. They had their ups and downs throughout the season, but Sydney never wavered... not from her man or her whipped cream-topped morning coffee. She was also very consistent with her glam, serving up a variety of hairstyles, standout swimsuits, and some killer outfits.

You are not the only one who has loved Sydney's style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, pajamas, two-piece sets, dresses, and sunglasses.