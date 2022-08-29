Love Island USA: A Look Back at Deb Chubb's Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Love Island USA wowed viewers from the moment that they stepped into the villa rocking their swimsuits at the start of Season 4. The OG cast members have been through many ups and downs this season, but no matter what was going on in the villa, they always brought it with their style, especially Deb Chubb. Deb's eye mask earned icon status early in the season.
You are not the only one who has loved Deb's style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, two-piece sets, dresses, sunglasses, swimsuits, and shoes.
Deb's Eye Mask From Love Island USA
Honbay 3D Funny Eyeshade Soft Sleep Eye Mask with Adjustable Head Strap
Deb's ever-present eye mask was a total scene stealer throughout the season.
There's a version with a woman's eyes on the mask and another with a man's eyes.
Deb's Outfits From Love Island USA
Sothread Daily Summer Casual Sexy Backless Bodycon
We first saw this black, cut-out mini dress on Mady this season. It's the perfect look for a girls' night out.
White Fox Boutique Your Peace Midi Dress Chocolate
This is one of the most popular styles of the season. Deb, Mady, and Courtney all rocked this strapless, chocolate brown dress with cut-outs. This dress also comes in black and blue.
PrettyLittleThing Black Biker Detail Coated Skinny Jeans
Deb killed it in these faux leather skinny jeans. They also come in stone.
Showpo Moxie Chain Strap Cowl Mesh Mini Dress
Deb brought the Barbiecore style with this shimmery pink mini dress. It's also available in green and black.
Shein Rib Knit V Neck Dress
This knit dress is the ideal swimsuit cover-up. Or you can switch it up with a cardigan and a leather jacket in cooler months.
House of CB Julianna Corset Mesh Midi Dress
Go trendy, yet classic with this mesh, corseted mid-length dress. It's also available in a stunning tangerine hue.
PrettyLittleThing Green Bardot Twist Front Split Hem Jumpsuit
Make everyone green with envy when you wear this off-the-shoulder, cut-out jumpsuit. This look equal parts sexy and sophisticated. It also comes in yellow.
PrettyLittleThing Brown Knitted Cut Out Short Sleeve Top
You can wear this brown knit top on its own or layer it over your favorite tank. This top also comes in beige.
Deb's Shoes From Love Island USA
Crocs Classic Clog
Deb wore these bright pink clogs during her girl chat with Sydney. This style has 49,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in a ton of colors.
Deb's Pajamas From Love Island USA
Shein Lace Trim Lingerie Set
Deb opted for this lace trim bralette set for her night in the Hideaway with Jessie.
Shein Flamingo Print Satin Pajama Set
These silky pajamas are luxurious, yet tropical with their all-over flamingo print. These also come in black.
Chyrii Women’s Sexy Silk Satin Ruffled Pajamas Sets
If you adore Deb's silky ruffled pajamas, this set comes in 17 colorways.
Deb's Swimsuits From Love Island USA
Shein Bikinx Ruffle Detail High Cut Bikini Swimsuit
Bring some fashion to the pool with this unique, ruffled bikini. This rust color is flattering on many skin tones and this bikini top could double as a cropped top.
Shein Solid Halter Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit
A string bikini is a Love Island must-have, for sure, especially at this price point. You might as well get this one in every color. There are 18 to choose from, by the way.
PrettyLittleThing Sky Blue Bandeau Bikini Top and Sky Blue Tie Side Ruched Bikini Bottoms
Elevate your poolside fashion with this sky blue, bandeau-style bikini top. You'll turn heads in this look, which is also available in solid orange and a black and white print. The matching bottoms have side ties and ultra-flattering ruching.
Deb's Sunglasses From Love Island USA
Quay Chill Pill Sunglasses
Deb wore these round, pink sunglasses for a hike with the girls. These also come in black.
Ray-Ban Gradient Round Metal Sunglasses
These round, metal sunglasses strike the perfect balance between being classic and trendy. There are many colorways to choose from.
Ray-Ban RB3548 54MM Hexagonal Sunglasses
Deb proves that gold frames are always a great choice. These hexagonal sunglasses go with everything, but their unique shape definitely stands out. These sunglasses have 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
