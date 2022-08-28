Taylor Swift Just Made An Enchanting Appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch : Bill Nye GUSHES Over Meeting Taylor Swift

The night is sparking, and we're wonderstruck over Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The singer—who is nominated for five awards at the event—dazzled in a jeweled Oscar de la Renta cutout dress and matching metallic silver heels from Christian Louboutin and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry during the red carpet. This year, Taylor earned nods in the Video of the Year category for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." The video also earned praise for Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Editing.

"Before this I had directed and written my music videos but I had never made a short film before," Taylor said during her acceptance speech for Best Longform Video. "We put our entire hearts into this, trying to make something that might be worthy of the love that you, the fans, have shown this song."

She added, "Thank you for this beautiful indication that we did something right. Love you guys."

Soon after the nominations were announced, Taylor shared a video on TikTok thanking her fans for their support and encouraged them to vote for her.