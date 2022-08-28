Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!

On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since early 2016—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title—MOM," Nessa captioned a sweet Instagram post featuring her and Colin cradling their baby. "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."

The new mom—who stepped out for an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards just moments after sharing the news—also gave fans a small glimpse at what the past few weeks have felt like for her since welcoming their first child together.