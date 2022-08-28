Ben Affleck Feeds Jennifer Lopez With a Spoon During PDA-Filled Lunch on Italian Honeymoon

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Hands-On During Italian Honeymoon

Now that's amore!

Ben Affleck was the most doting husband while having lunch this weekend with Jennifer Lopez during their honeymoon in Italy. While dining al-fresco at a restaurant overlooking Lake Como on Aug. 27, the actor was photographed momentarily feeding his new bride with a spoon to let her taste a dish.

Lopez, who ordered pasta for her own meal, was later seen wiping Ben's face with a napkin. The newlyweds were also photographed sharing several kisses during their lunch, while the singer also rested her hand on her husband's knee at one point. The couple was later seen shopping in the Lake Como area.

Lopez wore a cream, long-sleeve embroidered maxi dress with a criss-cross front, a matching hat and purse and tan wedge sandals. Ben sported a pale blue button-down shirt, light khakis and white sneakers.

Their PDA-filled outing and shopping trip marked the latest stops for the couple on their honeymoon, which began last week, days after their second, lavish wedding with family and friends at the actor's estate in the state of Georgia.