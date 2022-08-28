Ben Affleck Feeds Jennifer Lopez With a Spoon During PDA-Filled Lunch on Italian Honeymoon

Now that's amore!
Ben Affleck was the most doting husband while having lunch this weekend with Jennifer Lopez during their honeymoon in Italy. While dining al-fresco at a restaurant overlooking Lake Como on Aug. 27, the actor was photographed momentarily feeding his new bride with a spoon to let her taste a dish.
Lopez, who ordered pasta for her own meal, was later seen wiping Ben's face with a napkin. The newlyweds were also photographed sharing several kisses during their lunch, while the singer also rested her hand on her husband's knee at one point. The couple was later seen shopping in the Lake Como area.
Lopez wore a cream, long-sleeve embroidered maxi dress with a criss-cross front, a matching hat and purse and tan wedge sandals. Ben sported a pale blue button-down shirt, light khakis and white sneakers.
Their PDA-filled outing and shopping trip marked the latest stops for the couple on their honeymoon, which began last week, days after their second, lavish wedding with family and friends at the actor's estate in the state of Georgia.
Ben and Jennifer were first spotted in the Lake Como area on Aug. 23. Two days later, they were photographed sharing an embrace and a kiss while shopping in the nearby Italian city of Milan.
The couple has yet to share images from their recent wedding, which took place a month after they wed in a small Las Vegas ceremony. Paparazzi did capture pics from the Georgia event and TMZ recently posted a leaked video that shows the actress serenading Ben on the dance floor. J.Lo later commented on a fan's post containing the clip, saying the footage was "taken without permission. Period."
She added, "And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don't know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share."
Lopez continued, "Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it's to share w my fans," referring to her newsletter, where she shared the first photos from her and Ben's Las Vegas wedding ceremony. "Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. [sad face] Thank you for caring...I love you guys. [heart emoji]"