Sylvester Stallone Shares Family Photos After Jennifer Flavin's Divorce Filing

Family first.
Just weeks after his wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce, Sylvester Stallone took to social media to celebrate their daughter Sophia Rose Stallones' 26th birthday by sharing some sweet family photos.
"A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!" he wrote on Instagram on Aug. 27 along with several pics featuring himself, the birthday girl and Jennifer.
It marked the first time he has shared an image of his estranged wife since late July.
In one pic, the trio smile alongside one another for a selfie in what appears to be a vehicle. In another, Jennifer, 54, Sylvester, 76, and Sophia, all pose together while dressed in their very best
The Rocky star also posted a pic of him and the birthday girl posing next to a golf cart while the two enjoyed some father-daughter time.
One day earlier, Jennifer honored Sophia on her actual birthday with her own Instagram tribute, which included a throwback photo of the mother-daughter duo, but did not feature any images of Sylvester.
On Aug. 19, Jennifer filed for divorce from the actor in a Florida court, according to legal records obtained by E! News.
The actor's rep quoted him as saying in a statement on Aug. 24, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."
E! News has reached out to Flavin's attorney for comment and has not heard back.
The former couple have been married since May 1997 and share three adult daughters—Sophia, Sistine Stallone, 24, and Scarlet Stallone, 20.
Jennifer filed for divorce days after tattoo artist Zach Perez shared photos of himself tattooing Sylvester's bicep with a sketch of Butkus, his real-life former bull mastiff, who also portrayed Rocky Balboa's pet, over an existing tattoo of Flavin's face.
Perez later deleted the pics and the actor's rep told the Daily Mail, "Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer however the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog from Rocky, Butkus."
Rumors had claimed that the former couple's relationship ended over another dog. TMZ, citing sources directly connected to the couple, recently reported that Sylvester had wanted to get a Rottweiler to protect their family but Jennifer did not and their argument brought up other issues that led to their split.
But the actor—who announced earlier this month he got a dog named Dwight—hit back at the gossip, telling TMZ, "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument.
As for the real reason the two are parting ways after 25 years of marriage? The actor told the outlet that he and Jennifer "just went in different directions."
"I will always love her," he added. "She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met."