Kendall Jenner Holds Devin Booker Close During Date Night

Kendall Jenner could barely keep her hands off boyfriend Devin Booker after a dinner date this weekend.

On Aug. 27, the two were photographed leaving Catch Steak restaurant in West Hollywood. Kendall, 26, put her arm on the NBA star's shoulder as she walked behind him while they made their exit. After the two passed by fans and celebrity photographers, the two entered a waiting car, with Kendall getting in first.

The supermodel wore a cropped black, plunging halter top, matching leather pants and pink pointed, studded pumps for their date. Devin, 25, sported a Method Man T-shirt over a white sweatshirt, blue wide-legged jeans and sneakers.

Kendall and Devin went through a brief breakup earlier this summer, two years after they began dating. In July, a source close to the Kardashians star told E! News that Kendall and the Phoenix Suns star are "fully back together," adding, "They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together."