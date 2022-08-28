Love Island USA: A Look Back at Nadjha Day's Best Style Moments From Season 4

Nadjha Day brought a sultry sense of style to the Love Island villa. Shop her most memorable looks.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 28, 2022 7:19 PMTags
FashionTVReality TVLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopLove Island USAPeacockShop FashionNBCUShop Love Island USA
Nadjha Fashion Love IslandPeacock/Love Island

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Unfortunately, Nadjha Day did not find a long-term romance with Jeff Christian at the Love Island USA villa, but she did form some close friendships with her fellow Islanders and she left with a lot of great memories... and fashionable moments. Nadjha joined the Peacock reality TV show mid-way through the season, but she made the most of her screen time with some showstopping outfits.

You are not the only one who has loved Nadjha's style throughout Love Island USA Season 4. Here's a roundup of her most memorable looks including swimsuits, two-piece sets, dresses, sunglasses, and beauty products. 

read
Love Island USA: Your Guide to the Standout Styles From Season 4

Nadjha's Makeup From Love Island USA

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sun Dipped Glow Kit

Get your glow on with this highlighter palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. There are five easy-to-blend, universally flattering shades that you can wear on their own or layer.

This palette has 227.5K "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, 1,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 1,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews.

$40
Sephora
$40
Ulta
$50
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Slam Brittany Aldean Over "Tomboy" Post

2

Kris Jenner Denies Scott Disick Has Been "Excommunicated" by Family

3

Sydney Sweeney Responds to Backlash Over Mom's Birthday Party Pics

Clinique Chubby Stick Sculpting Contour

Sculpt and contour your face with this easy-to-use cream stick from Clinique. 

This product has 31.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.

$28
Sephora
$31
Amazon
$28
Ulta

Nadjha's Swimsuits From Love Island USA

Shein Heart Ring Linked Bikini Swimsuit

This swimsuit is sweet yet sultry with the heart charms and the latex-esque material. You can also get this style in black.

$11
Shein

Frankies Bikinis Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top in Peace Terry

Embody some fun 70s vibes with this yellow and pink print bikini top and the matching pieces.

$80
$48
Top
$35-$50
Matching Pieces

Frankies Bikinis Tia Terry Triangle Bikini Top in Nude Daisy

Rock this classic Frankies Bikinis top in the Nude Daisy print. If you adore that pattern, you can pair that swim top with a matching bottoms, cover-up, skirt, dress, crop top, or hat.

$80
$56
Top
$45-$83
Matching Pieces

Nadjha's Outfits From Love Island USA

Edikted Estelle Open-back Sequin Top and Claire Ribbed Flared Pants

Nadjha went monochromatic with this all white outfit. It does get any color than this open-back top, which you can also get in white. Channel your inner Nadjha with the flare pants she paired it with.

$46
$16
Top
$62
$25
Pants

Shein SXY Twist Ruched Bust Halter Top With Chain & Cut Out Waist Flare Leg Pants

Nadjha slayed in this ultra-sexy, chocolate brown two-piece set. This look also comes in orange.

$21
Shein

Tularosa Amaka Top

Unfortunately, this set is sold out in white, but you can get the top in cream. This is the perfect swimsuit cover-up and a great layering piece on top of your favorite bralette.

$148
Revolve

Nadjha's Sunglasses From Love Island USA

Quay Australia Heartbreaker Sunglasses

How can you not have major heart eyes for these sunglasses? These are available in pink and rainbow.

$65
Quay Australia
$65
Nordstrom

Quay Australia High Key

Go high key with these elevated aviator sunglasses. They're equal parts luxurious and durable. These medium-sized frames come in three colorways.

$85
Quay Australia
$65
$57
Amazon
$75
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Secret Set

These wraparound shield sunglasses are universally flattering and perennially cool.

$75
Quay Australia
$75
Nordstrom
$75
Dillard's

Versace Eyewear Rectangular Frame Sunglasses

Bring a unique accent to your look with these white frames from Versace. If you love this style, but you're looking for something at a lower price point, check out this similar pair from Amazon.

$282
$203
Cettire
$145
$133
Versace @ Amazon
$32
Cyanq @ Amazon

Ray-Ban RB3548 51MM Hexagonal Sunglasses

These hexagonal shades are an intriguing take on your classic aviator frames. They are available in a ton of colorways and they have 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$163
Saks Fifth Avenue
$163
Sunglass Hut
$213
Amazon

While you're shopping, check out Courtney Boerner's best looks from Love Island USA, including swimsuits, sunglasses, pajamas, and dresses.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope Slam Brittany Aldean Over "Tomboy" Post

2

Kris Jenner Denies Scott Disick Has Been "Excommunicated" by Family

3

Sydney Sweeney Responds to Backlash Over Mom's Birthday Party Pics

4

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

5

Kendall Jenner Holds Devin Booker Close During Date Night