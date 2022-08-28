Sydney Sweeney Responds to Controversy Over Mom's 60th Birthday "Hoedown" Party Pics

Watch : Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

Sydney Sweeney wants you to know that sometimes a birthday party is just a birthday party.

On Aug. 27, the Euphoria star drew controversy after posting images from their mother Lisa's Western-themed 60th birthday celebration on Instagram. She captioned her post, "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."

She included a pic of a male guest bearing what many fans identified as a Blue Lives Matter design as well as a video that shows partygoers wearing red baseball caps. Her brother Trent clarified in a separate Instagram post that the hats read, "Make Sixty Great Again." Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan was "Make America Great Again."

Hours after Sydney shared her images, social media users expressed either criticism or support for her family and got into political arguments with each other.

The White Lotus actress later tweeted, "You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions."