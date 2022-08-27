Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston Reveals She and John Hersey Secretly Broke Up Before Public Split

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Katie Thurston Stands Up to Body Shamers

Breaking up on the DL.

Katie Thurston recently opened up about her split from John Hersey, revealing that the pair actually broke up long before fans found out this summer—and added that it wasn't a mutual decision.

"He dumped me," the Bachelor Nation star admitted to Kaitlyn Bristowe's while appearing the Off the Vine podcast. "Technically, we actually broke up twice. The first time no one knew about. I mean, obviously, our very close friends did. And maybe like a week or two, we kind of worked through it and decided to get back together, so I thought we were golden."

She continued, "I think it was just unavoidable. We just got on a conversation and at one point, I just said to him, ''I know more reasons why you don't like me than why you love me.' And that's a really s---ty feeling, you know?"

Katie, 31, said one of the "tipping-points" in their relationship was John, 28, pressuring her to take up surfing after she already took up skydiving for him.