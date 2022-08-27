Vanessa Bryant to Donate Proceeds From $16 Million Lawsuit Win to Charity

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Speaks Out After $16 Mil Victory Against L.A. County

Vanessa Bryant is giving back to honor the legacy of her late husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna following her legal victory against Los Angeles County over the sharing of photos taken at the helicopter crash site where they died.

The late NBA icon's wife plans to donate proceeds from the $16 million judgement she won this week to the nonprofit Mamba and Mambacita Sports foundation, her attorney told the Los Angeles Times Aug. 25. The charity offers sports education to underserved athletes. The group was originally named the Mamba Sports Foundation after Kobe's nickname Black Mamba and was renamed after the crash to honor both the Los Angeles Lakers legend and Gianna.

In 2020, four months after Kobe, Gianna, 13, and seven others were killed when their helicopter crashed into a hill in Calabasas, Calif., Vanessa sued Los Angeles County, alleging invasion of privacy and emotional distress, claiming first responders took and shared unauthorized photos of the human remains at the crash site in unofficial settings.