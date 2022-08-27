Why Elon Musk’s Mom Maye Musk Sleeps in a Garage When She Visits Him in Texas

Watch : Elon Musk's Mom Maye Musk on Modeling & Family Life

Everything may be bigger in Texas, but that might not apply to Maye Musk's lodgings.

According to the mom of billionaire Elon Musk, she stays in a very unexpected place when she visits her son at his SpaceX headquarters in Boca Chica, Texas. "I have to sleep in the garage," Maye told the The Times in the U.K. "You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site."

While Maye didn't further elaborate on her unconventional accommodations, she noted to the publication that her son isn't interested material possessions. "No," she said, "not at all in that sense."

Currently, Maye lives in an apartment in New York, where she prefers to spend time walking her dog in what she describes as "old clothes, a shabby coat, a hat and dark glasses."

"My place is not big," she said. "I don't need big. I don't need wasted space because with it come responsibilities. I feel like I am settled in and I said to my kids, ‘This is the nicest place I have ever lived.'"