A Mysterious Figure Has Jack Osbourne Swearing Up a Storm in Night of Terror Preview

Jack Osbourne will make you want to keep your feet on the ground.
Osbourne will be back on Discovery+ in September with another Night of Terror special and, in an E! News exclusive preview, it's clear that that the show is very appropriately titled.
In the clip, Osbourne is seen holding binoculars and a laser pointer looking into the distance where he sees an unusual figure that he says "freaked me out."
He continues, "Someone's walking over there. Who's over there?" Clearly frightened, Jack speaks to a producer behind the camera and shouts, "What is that?"
The producer is rendered speechless and can only muster a response of, "Uhhh."
Osbourne has a moment of relief assuming it was someone from their crew, before realizing that was not the case declaring, "Now they're running. Holy sh-t dude, he just walked over the ridge."
What in the UFO is going on here?
Osbourne is visibly shaken up about what he's witnessing and starts swearing up a storm "No he just f--king turned," he says. And he just f--king kept running. That was f--king weird. We need to go find whoever the f--k that is."
Uh, you sure you want to do that, Jack?
In June, Discovery+ brought us Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror: Bigfoot in which Jack and his friend Jason Mewes took a scary hike in the woods of Priest Lake in search of the mythical creature.
To follow Jack and his alien discoveries you can watch Night of Terror: UFO on Discovery+ Sept. 3.