Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Shows Off Her Makeup Routine

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope might only be 10 years old, but it looks like she’s already a makeup pro. See what products are in her beauty bag.

By Daisy Maldonado Aug 27, 2022 12:51 AMTags
BeautyKourtney KardashianCelebritiesPenelope Disick
Could a Penelope Cosmetics be in the works?

After all, the 10-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick seems to have her beauty routine down. In TikTok video posted on Aug. 26 Penelope Disick proved she's the next influencer to watch from the Kardashian-Jenner clan by showing off her makeup application skills. She captioned the clip, "Have a good morning."

Penelope started her video by putting on a pink headband to ensure she didn't get any product on her hair. In an absolute pro move, she then prepared her skin with a serum before beginning what looked to be a contouring process.

After applying concealer under her eyes, under her cheekbones and forehead, she blended the product into her skin using a Beauty Blender. To add a little sparkle, Penelope dabbed on a bit of eyeshadow to her lids.

 

And because the Kardashian-Jenner family is one that has always been each other's backs, she used a balm and lip gloss from aunt Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics line for her pout. Penelope capped off her look with a swipe of mascara.

Being the natural beauty content creator that she is, Penelope took off her headband to give viewers a look at the finished results, waving goodbye to the camera. 

 

TikTok

What can we say? It runs in the family. 

