Danny DeVito Shares How He Really Feels About Colin Farrell’s Penguin

Danny DeVito dropped a brrrr-utally honest take on Colin Farrell's Penguin performance.

When Vanity Fair hooked DeVito up to a lie detector and had his own daughter Lucy DeVito ask him some very pointed questions about the Batman cinematic universe, the legendary actor, who played Penguin in 1992's Batman Returns, couldn't help but speak his truth!

"What about this Penguin?" Lucy asked, while sliding over a photo of Farrell, who played Penguin in 2022's The Batman.

"I love Colin. He's a terrific guy," Danny said. "My Penguin was better."

Danny then chuckled and asked the test administrator, "Was I telling the truth?," to which she responded, "You were telling the truth."

While the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star certainly meant what he said, he lessened the blow by saying, "Good man, though. Colin's a good guy."

If it makes Colin feel any better, Danny didn't exactly have kind words for any actors outside of Batman Returns.