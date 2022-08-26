How Paris Hilton Is Supporting “Queen” Britney Spears’ New Song With Elton John

Watch : Paris Hilton's Best Boss Moments Are NEXT LEVEL

Paris Hilton is holding Britney Spears close to her heart.

Following a six-year musical hiatus, Britney returned to the music scene on Aug. 26 when her new collaborative single with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer," officially dropped. As fans all over celebrated the release of the highly-anticipated track, one of the 40-year-old's long time supporters made her excitement known with a stellar dance video: Paris Hilton.

In a clip shared on Instagram, the DJ was clad in a pink tracksuit as she danced on top of a matching bubblegum pink car. She captioned the video, "It's Britney bitch…and the Queen is officially back!"

Saying that she'll be blasting the "on repeat until further notice," she added, "So proud of you sis."

She concluded her caption with a few hashtags, which included some of her signature slogans, "#Sliving #ThatsHot."